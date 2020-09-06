Get Fit Rockingham, which usually runs from Memorial Day weekend until the second weekend in September, has looked a little different this year due to COVID-19, but organizers have continued to encourage the community to participate and stay healthy.
"We haven't gotten to do organized events like Zumba this year, but we are fortunate we've learned people like to exercise on their own, and we have continued to encourage people to get out and exercise," said Randy Hunt, Mainstreet Manager for the City of Eden.
Get Fit Rockingham is an outgrowth of Get Fit Eden, started by the Eden Chamber of Commerce five years ago with a grant from the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust. The program quickly grew with up to 1,200 participants. Members were given a tracking card, which encouraged them to exercise at least 20 minutes three times a week, and a website was established to showcase participants exercising in the community.
"Our Smith River Greenway Walks were very popular, and we did some group classes, but we moved away from as many group classes because people wanted to do more unstructured exercise," Hunt said.
After the executive director of the Reynolds Trust/Foundation encouraged Hunt and his staff to consider doing a county-wide effort, Get Fit Eden became Get Fit Rockingham last year.
Get Fit is a free fitness program that promotes health, wellness and fitness for Rockingham County by encouraging citizens to be active, especially in the summer months of June, July and August.
"At the time this program was initially created, Rockingham County had the highest obesity and diabetes rate in the state, and that's scary," Hunt said. "We realized we needed to do something about that because it's in the community's best interest to get our workforce healthy."
Get Fit Rockingham participants are still issued tracking cards and receive a free T-shirt when they register. In addition, information about the program is available on the program's website at visitrockinghamcountync.com/event/get-fit-rockingham-kick-off/ or on facebook.com/getfiteden/.
In the past, a kick-off 1-mile run/walk was held, and the program wrapped up right before the annual RiverFest, cards were collected, and a drawing for gifts, usually Apple products, was held.
"We had a lady who had recently had a heart transplant one year who was so happy to be able to get out and exercise with us with her new heart," Hunt said of the kick-off event. "You should have heard the cheers when she crossed the finish line."
There were no kick-off or wrap-up celebrations this year, but leaders of the program have worked hard to promote the program.
While many participants work out on their own time throughout the summer, in the past, organizations like CrossFit and the YMCA opened their facilities to participants on certain nights. Participation numbers have been down this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, but participants from across the county have sent in pictures of themselves exercising. Hunt looks forward to the program growing and attracting more participants, holding special events again and adding community programs, such as yoga in Grogan Park.
Danny and Mandy Lamberth of Ridgeway, on the Rockingham County and Virginia line, got involved in Get Fit when it first started in Eden. Both had health issues, went to Weight Watchers and realized they needed to exercise. They started going to some of the program's greenway promotions, joined the YMCA and started walking together. They both received tracking cards and T-shirts.
Walking three miles a day, Danny Lamberth lost 45 pounds.
"It felt so good to get the weight off," he said. "My son, Joey, even won an Apple watch one year at the RiverFest event."
His wife has had some back problems this summer, so the couple has not been able to walk as much as in the past, but they both said they look forward to participating in Get Fit Rockingham again next year.
"We have missed it," Lamberth said. "I want to get my wife healthier so we can do it together as a team."
