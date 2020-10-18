Rockingham Family Charities Turkey Shoot organizers fired up to help those in need

Last year, Shelton came in second at Bethany. He tries to go every Friday and Saturday night.

“My kids (ages 13 and 11) grew up around it,” he said. “To me, it teaches kids gun safety. It’s not just to shoot and stuff. Kids are growing up around guns and learning how to use the gun.”

His extended family enjoy participating in turkey shoots and have participated in various ones in Colfax, Huntsville, Summerfield until they shut down.

“It is the closest one to me,” Shelton said of the Bethany facility. “I enjoy it and the kids enjoy it.”

Bobby Eaton of Stokesdale was the overall winner of the turkey shoot for the past two years. This is the fourth year he has participated, coming every Friday and Saturday. Eaton also serves on the board of the Rockingham Family Charities.

“I like what they do," he said, noting it helps people in need.

A Summerfield Fire Department volunteer for 12 years, Eaton said he also goes to the turkey shoots to pass the time.

“I know where the money goes – to help kids,” he said, noting children get vouchers to purchase shoes, back packs and other items they need.