Rockingham County Economic Development and Tourism recently issued a press release reminding recreational vehicle owners that Rockingham County has several camping locations: Dan River Campground in Madison, Humphrey’s Ridge in Belews Lake, Lake Reidsville in Reidsville and Freedom Park RV Park in Eden.
For information, visit www.visitrockinghamcountync.com.
RCC plans courses for continuing education
Rockingham Community College has announced continuing education courses:
Medical Assisting: 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Aug. 17-Dec. 21, RCC. In this brand new class, gain skills in the areas of administrative office, laboratory, and clinical. Course work includes instruction in scheduling appointments, insurance coding and billing, medical transcription, computer operations, assisting with examinations/treatments, performing routine laboratory procedures and ethical/legal issues associated with patient care. $180. 336-342-4261, Ext. 2333.
Pharmacy Tech: 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays/Thursdays, Aug. 18-Dec. 10, RCC and online. Students successfully completing the program receive certificates and will be eligible to take the Pharmacy Technician Certification Exam (PTCE). Upon achieving a passing score on the PTCE, PTCB will award the Certified Pharmacy Technician credential, CPhT, a professional credential recognized throughout the practice of pharmacy. Certification and exam cost $130 which is not included in tuition. $180. 336-342-4261, Ext. 2333.
- CompTIA Network+ and Security+: 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 20-Dec. 10, RCC and online.
This course is intended for entry-level computer support professionals. Students will obtain the required skills needed to prepare for a career in network support or administration and will prepare for the CompTIA Net+ certification exam. Students will understand the field of network security and how it relates to other areas of IT while preparing for the CompTIA Sec+ certification exam.
- $180. 366-342-4261, Ext. 2602.
- AHA ACLS Instructor: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, RCC.
This is the classroom component that must be completed to become an Advanced Cardiac Life Support instructor. For information on the complete requirements to become an American Heart Association instructor, visit www.heart.org and follow the link for Instructors and Training Centers.
- $70. 366-342-4261, Ext. 2602.
- Notary Public: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, RCC.
Students learn the requirements and qualifications of the notary public office. Prepayment and purchase of Notary Book 11th Edition required.
- $70. 336-342-4261, Ext. 2333.
Certified Medical Reimbursement Specialist: Aug. 24-Dec. 10, RCC and online. Obtain the foundation of knowledge necessary for medical billing professionals. Prepare for the industry-recognized Certified Medical Reimbursement Specialist (CMRS) certification offered through the American Medical Billing Association (AMBA). This is a hybrid course. Class will meet face-to-face one night a week and a portion of the coursework will be delivered online. $180. 336-342-4261, Ext. 2333.
Nurse Aide: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, Aug. 24-Nov. 8, RCC. Learn to provide personal care and perform basic nursing skills for the elderly and other adults. Emphasis on aging process including mental, social and physical needs of the elderly, patients’ rights, nutrition management, elimination procedures, safe environment, restorative services, personal and special care procedures and activities, human body structure and function and related common disease and disorders, communication and documentation, death and dying, and roles of the nursing assistant and health team members. $206. 336-342-4261, Ext. 2333.
For information, visit www.rockinghamcc.edu.
Donate paint to help with mural at shelter
Local artist Mary E D Ryan is painting an animal art mural at the Rockingham County Animal Shelter, 250 Cherokee Camp Road in Reidsville.
Local residents are asked to help by donating their leftover paint.
Bold colors are appreciated most but all paint will be accepted.
Residents should bring the paint to the shelter.
For information, call 336-394-0075.
Board seeks to honor volunteers in county
The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners would like to honor a deserving county volunteer each month for using talents and compassion to make a difference.
To nominate a volunteer, visit https://rockinghamcounty.municipalcms.com/forms.aspx?fid=622.
Businesses sought to be vendors for county
Rockingham County businesses that are interested in becoming a vendor for Rockingham County Government are encouraged to apply.
For information, contact Amanda Crumpler at 336-342-8111 or acrumpler@co.rockingham.nc.us or visit www.co.rockingham.nc.us/pview.aspx?id=14854&catid=407.
