Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

The project will not only encompass the theater, but the Mural Park Building located adjacent to the property. Plans are to expand the theater to include a larger ticket area, refreshment area and dressing rooms for the artists. There will be a second floor added on the mural side with space for possible dining and offices, among other things. There is also space for a third floor. Artists that are currently performing in Liberty are of the country and bluegrass genre. The Browns will continue that as well as expand to encompass other forms of entertainment.