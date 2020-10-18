Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Commissioners
to meet Monday
The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners regular meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at the Commissioners Chambers, Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.
Due to social distancing guidelines, the meeting will be live streamed at www.co.rockingham.nc.us/pview.aspx?id=52977&catid=410.
To see the agenda, visit https://co.rockingham.nc.us/, click "Your Government," then "Agendas & Minutes."
Want to serve on
planning board?
Rockingham County has vacancies for the Rockingham County Planning Board.
To apply, visit www.MyRockinghamCountyNC.com. Click on “I Want to” and under Volunteer/Recognition click on “Advisory Boards.”
For information, contact Jennifer Woods at 336-342-8102 or jwoods@co.rockingham.nc.us.
Bookmobile stops
The Rockingham County Public Library has announced its bookmobile stops:
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays, Eagle's Truck Stop on U.S. 220
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays, Moore's Store in Bethany
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays, French's Store in Ruffin
These stops will be focused on providing Wi-Fi to the outskirts of Rockingham County, but will be open for patrons during these times as well. Masks are required.
The bookmobile will also be at the Rockingham County Governmental Center from noon to 1:30 p.m. on the second Friday of each month. The center is at 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.
For information, call 336-627-1106.
One-stop voting
The Rockingham County Board of Elections has announced its one-stop early voting schedule.
Constituents may vote at the board's office at 240 Cherokee Camp Road in Reidsville at from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, Oct. 19-Oct. 30, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 31.
Constituents may also vote at the Eden Public Library, the Madison-Mayodan Public Library and the Salvation Army Community Center, 708 Barnes St. in Reidsville. Voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays, Oct. 19-Oct. 30, and from 1 to 5 p.m. today, Oct. 18, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 31.
For information, call 336-342-8107.
Reidsville theater
being purchased
Brown Entertainment is purchasing the Rockingham Theatre in downtown Reidsville. This project has been in the works for almost a year.
Reidsville Showcase will be offering national recording artists live in concert. Dewey and Leslie Brown currently own and operate Liberty Showcase in Liberty and Reidsville Showcase will serve as a second location.
The project will not only encompass the theater, but the Mural Park Building located adjacent to the property. Plans are to expand the theater to include a larger ticket area, refreshment area and dressing rooms for the artists. There will be a second floor added on the mural side with space for possible dining and offices, among other things. There is also space for a third floor. Artists that are currently performing in Liberty are of the country and bluegrass genre. The Browns will continue that as well as expand to encompass other forms of entertainment.
Reidsville Showcase is scheduled to open in 2021. For information, call 336-622-3844.
