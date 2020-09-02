Briefs headline here

A ribbon cutting for Reidsville High School's Machining Lab will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16. A floating walkthrough will follow.

The lab is at the high school at 1901 S. Park Drive in Reidsville.

A new program will be available this year at the school. Taught by Rockingham Community College instructors, the Machining Lab program will allow juniors and seniors to earn both high school and college credits as well as graduate with a certificate in hand.

The project was funded through a $200,000 Golden Leaf grant back in 2019 and then a number of community partners came together to make it all happen.

