The livestreamed, regular meeting of the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners will start at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, in the commissioners chambers at the Governmental Center in Wentworth.
To view the livestream, visit www.twitch.tv/”rockinghamupdate/videos/all.
The agenda is available at http://co.rockingham.nc.us.Click the “Government” tab, then click “Agendas and Minutes.”
Opening reception for garden exhibit Friday
An opening reception for a new garden exhibit will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave. in Martinsville, Va.
The exhibit will be on display Aug. 8-Oct. 10 in the Lynwood Artists Gallery, a partner of Piedmont Arts.
Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times.
For information, call 276-632-3221 or visit https://piedmontarts.org.
State fire marshal visits fire departments
N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey,who also serves as the state fire marshal, honored Rockingham County by spending time visiting Rockingham County Fire Departments; presenting the fire departments with check presentations; and speaking to commissioners at the regular meeting of the Board of County Commissioners on July 13.
Causey told the county commissioners about the special program that provided 10 matching grants for Rockingham County fire departments totaling $205,000.
Causey received a Rockingham County Governmental lapel pin from commissioners and took photographs with County Commissioners Chairman Mark Richardson and with EMS members.
Cider donuts truck to be at Mayodan Goodwill
Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts Truck at Truck Sale Summer Tour is set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at Triad Goodwill Store, 6625 N.C. 135 in Mayodan.
Triad Goodwill will purchase a free doughnut for the first 50 shoppers who wait in line for the truck Sale event which runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The first 100 shoppers will receive a scratch-off card that will give them an exclusive discount of up to 50% off all donated goods they purchase at the event.
For information, visit www.triadgoodwill.org/trucksale.
Government blood drive nets 66 units
About 66 units of blood were donated at the recent Rockingham County Governmental blood drive.
“Thanks to all who gave blood, or tried to give blood, and to those who volunteered! This was a bigger than usual drive for us,” said Cindy Herring, the blood drive coordinator.
The American Red Cross presented Rockingham County Government with a Certificate of Recognition, “Premium Blood Partners Award,” for 2019 blood drives.
The next blood drive is set for Sept. 23. To make an appointment, call 336-342-8374 or email cherring @co.rockingham.nc.us.
