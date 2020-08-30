Eden chamber
to host luncheon
The Eden Chamber of Commerce will host a lunch and learn event at noon Monday, Aug. 31. Brian D. Armstrong of UNC Rockingham Health Care will talk about stroke awareness and emergency room safety during a pandemic.
The chamber may host up to 10 people in person and there will also be a virtual aspect for those who cannot join the event in person.
Registration is required; call 336-623-3336 or email info@edenchamber.com.
The chamber is at 678 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Lunch will be provided.
Eden celebrates
otter habitat
The City of Eden and members of the Dan River Basin Association recently celebrated the otter sculpture and holt (habitat) at the Smith River Greenway, River Road in Eden. The otter holt is believed to be the first of its kind in the United States.
Eden received a Water Resources/Duke Energy Foundation grant that provided funding for an otter holt at the Smith River Greenway trail head adjacent to the Island Ford river access point. City of Eden municipal service crews built and installed the habitat in early August of this year. Otters only live in clean water and they have occupied the Smith River for years.
DRBA Program Manager Brian Williams was intimately involved with the project, having raised otters in the past.
City of Eden Coordinator of Tourism and Special Events received funding from the Eden Strategic Planning Commission to fund the otter sculpture.
