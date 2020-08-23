Libraries help
with web access
The following public libraries will be open from 2 to 9 p.m. weekdays to students who need internet access:
- Eden Branch, 598 S. Pierce St., 336-623-3168
- Reidsville Branch, 204 W. Morehead St., 336-349-8476
- Madison Mayodan Branch, 611 Burton St., 336-548-6553
- Stoneville Branch, 201 E Main St., 336-573-9040 or 336-589-5775.
Seating is limited; students should contact the library in advance to ensure admission. Caregivers must stay with all children younger than 16.
Library facilities will only provide access to the internet. As a safety precaution, access to library books, magazines, CDs and materials will be closed to all but library staff.
Regular curbside service for library patrons will continue from noon to 7 p.m. for items placed on hold by patrons. The Rockingham County Bookmobile Wi-Fi also will continue to be available at the Eden, Reidsville and Mayodan Walmart parking lots, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Business in
the spotlight
Carolina Dune Buggies in Eden is the Rockingham County Economic Development, Small Business & Tourism's August Small Business Spotlight.
Tony Edwards started CDB in 2013 with his friend Boyd Higgs. In 2016, Edwards bought out Higgs and relocated to his current facility on Moir Street in Eden. CDB provides fiberglass bodies, chassis and accessories to dune buggy, kit car and Volkswagen markets.
Prior to the pandemic, Edwards averaged 30 to 40 calls a day pertaining to parts and custom orders. Lately, the business has surprisingly flourished with an increased call volume of approximately 50 to 60 calls per day.
Teachers receive
annual awards
Rockingham County Schools has named Brittany Beasley, a fifth-grade teacher at Wentworth Elementary, as the Rockingham County Schools Teacher of the Year.
Also, RCS named Candice Corcoran, a second-grade teacher at Central Elementary, as the Rockingham County Schools Beginning Teacher of Excellence.
Black Family Day
a virtual event
Black Family Day will be observed virtually on Sept. 19.
The program will be broadcasted via Facebook Live and YouTube (bit.ly/24thBFD). It will include many artists, performers and speakers. There will be a special segment for children.
For schedules and to learn how to be a part of the program, visit www.blackfamilyday.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.