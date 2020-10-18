Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Want to serve on the Planning Board?

Rockingham County has vacancies for the Rockingham County Planning Board.

To apply, visit www.MyRockinghamCountyNC.com. Click on “I Want to” and under Volunteer/Recognition click on “Advisory Boards.”

For more information, contact Jennifer Woods at 336-342-8102 or jwoods@co.rockingham.nc.us.

Bookmobile stops

The Rockingham County Public Library has announced its bookmobile stops:

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays, Eagle's Truck Stop on U.S. 220

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays, Moore's Store in Bethany

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays, French's Store in Ruffin

These stops will be focused on providing Wi-Fi to the outskirts of Rockingham County, but will be open for patrons during these times as well. Masks are required.

The bookmobile will also be at the Rockingham County Governmental Center from noon to 1:30 p.m. on the second Friday of each month. The center is at 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.

For information, call 336-627-1106.