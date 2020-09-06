Commissioners
to meet Tuesday
The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, in the Commissioners Chambers, Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville. The meeting, originally scheduled as on the road meeting in Mayodan, will be livestreamed due to COVID-19 and social distancing.
Here is the link to connect to the live meeting: https://rockinghamcountync.municipalone.com/pview.aspx?id=52977&catid=410.
To see the agenda, visit rockinghamcountync.com, click on "Your Government," then click "Agendas & Minutes."
Drive-up testing
site closed
The Caswell Family Medical Center closed the Madison-Mayodan library drive-up COVID-19 testing site on Thursday, Sept. 3, and will announce a new location for more drive-up testing soon.
In the meantime, those who wish to receive COVID-19 testing should contact the James Austin Health Center in Eden at 336-864-2795 or Caswell Family Medical Center in Yanceyville at 336-694-9331 to schedule an appointment.
For updated testing information, visit https://caswellmedical.org/covid-19-testing-sites/.
Spectrum Southeast
selected for funding
The N.C. Department of Information Technology’s Broadband Infrastructure Office announced that Spectrum Southeast has been selected for funding under the 2019-2020 GREAT Grant Program in the amount of $265,416.92. The required match for this project is a minimum of 35% of the total project cost. These funds were awarded on Aug. 19 for the project, “Charter/Spectrum - Rockingham County (2020)” to deploy broadband services to approximately 222 households, businesses, agricultural operations and community anchor institutions in Rockingham County.
N.C. Governor Roy Cooper announced recently more than $12 million to expand internet access for 11 rural counties were awarded GREAT grants and COVID-19 Recovery Act funding.
Rockingham County Government's chief information officer, Derek Southern, said Rockingham County Government will be working with vendors to apply again next year for this broadband support and he encouraged all citizens to complete the NCDIT survey to increase the county's chances of getting more funding. To access the new N.C. Broadband Survey, visit ncbroadband.gov/survey. Residents without internet service, but with phones capable of text messaging, can text “internet” to 919-750-0553. Standard text messaging rates will apply. Residents with landlines or cellphones that do not have texting capability may place a voice call to 919-750-0553. An interactive voice response system will guide them through a series of short questions to obtain the caller’s address and register it in the database as having no internet capability at all.
County says residents
should use Code Red
Rockingham County emergency leaders encourage local citizens to stay informed about weather and critical community alerts with Code Red. To sign up for the emergency notification system, visit https://public.coderedweb.com/cne/en-US/BFFE135A8D6B.
Constituents will then be notified by local emergency response teams in the event of emergency situations or critical community alerts such as adverse weather, evacuation notices, bio-terrorism alerts, boil water notices and missing child reports.
County announces
early voting sites
The Rockingham County Board of Elections has announced its one-stop early voting schedule.
Constituents may vote at the board's office at 240 Cherokee Camp Road in Reidsville at from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, Oct. 15-Oct. 30, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 31.
Constituents may also vote at the Eden Public Library, the Madison-Mayodan Public Library and the Salvation Army Community Center, 708 Barnes St. in Reidsville. Voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays, Oct. 15-Oct. 30 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 17, from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 18 and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 31.
For information, call 336-342-8107.
Tennis association
offering classes
The Rockingham County Tennis Association is offering the following classes:
- Tennis Lessons with Coach B at Eden Family YMCA, 301 S. Kennedy St. Private and group lessons with Coach Bitrus Istifanus for ages 6 and older. www.ymcagreensboro.org/tennis.
- Pat's Tennis Aces: 4-8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays beginning Sept. 9, Eden Family YMCA. Clinics available for youth, ages 5 to 11, 12 to 17, adult beginners and advanced players. www.ymcagreensboro.org/adult-sports or www.greensboro.org/youth-tennis.
- Pat's Tennis Aces: 4-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Sept. 10, Deep Springs Country Club, 160 Country Club Drive, Stoneville. Clinics are available for youth, age 5 to 11, 12 to 17, adult beginners and advanced players. Register. 336-908-8176 or pat@patstennisaces.com.
- Tennis Excellence Program: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jaycee Park Tennis Courts, 125 Jaycee Park Road, Reidsville. Free. For players ages 10 and older who are serious about improving their skills. Register. chuckfaintrealty@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.