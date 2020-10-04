Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners will meet at 4 p.m. Oct. 5 for a work session regarding the land use plan and unified development plan. The board's regular meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Both meetings will be held in the Commissioner Chambers on the second floor of the Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.
To see an agenda, visit https://co.rockingham.nc.us/, click "Your Government," then "Agendas & Minutes."
Ag board vacancy
The Rockingham County Agricultural Board has a vacancy and citizens are encouraged to apply.
To apply, visit www.MyRockinghamCountyNC.com, click on "I Want to ..." and Volunteer/Recognition. Then, click on the "Advisory Boards" tab and Advisory Board Application.
For information, contact Jennifer Woods at 336-342-8102 or jwoods@co.rockingham.nc.us.
Public libraries now open
Rockingham County public libraries reopened to the public Sept. 28, returning to regular schedules.
Patrons who are sick should not visit the library.
Only 20 patrons will be allowed in the library at one time.
There will be limited computer access and face coverings are required. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own devices and practice social distancing.
For information, call 336-627-1106.
Company fills
former K-Mart site
Night Owl National Stoneworks, a division of Night Owl National Contractors, is now located in the former K-Mart building at 201 E. Meadow Road in Eden. A ribbon cutting was held Oct 1.
The company fabricates countertops for multi-family communities, motels, hotels, commercial and residential properties throughout the southeast. NONSW fabricates all levels of granite along with quartz and marble. The company will also be a certified Dekton fabrication center, this is a new type of countertop surface.
The business will employ 60 people.
For information, contact the company president, Ron Hutchins, at 704-208-7011 or RonH@nonccorp.com.
