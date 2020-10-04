Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners will meet at 4 p.m. Oct. 5 for a work session regarding the land use plan and unified development plan. The board's regular meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Both meetings will be held in the Commissioner Chambers on the second floor of the Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.

To see an agenda, visit https://co.rockingham.nc.us/, click "Your Government," then "Agendas & Minutes."

Ag board vacancy

The Rockingham County Agricultural Board has a vacancy and citizens are encouraged to apply.

To apply, visit www.MyRockinghamCountyNC.com, click on "I Want to ..." and Volunteer/Recognition. Then, click on the "Advisory Boards" tab and Advisory Board Application.

For information, contact Jennifer Woods at 336-342-8102 or jwoods@co.rockingham.nc.us.

Public libraries now open

Rockingham County public libraries reopened to the public Sept. 28, returning to regular schedules.

Patrons who are sick should not visit the library.

Only 20 patrons will be allowed in the library at one time.