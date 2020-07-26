The Dan River Boat Race is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Lindsey Bridge Access Site, 634 Lindsey Bridge Road in Madison.
Check-in is from 7:30 to 9:45 a.m. The race ends at 704 Bridge Access site. On-site boat rentals are available.
There will be awards and music at Second Seasons Antiques from 11 a.m. to noon. Parking and shuttle will be available.
The cost is $25 to $30. To register, call 336-548-2789 or visit www.m-mrec.org.
Reidsville ranks 25th in rent-to-income ratio
Reidsville was ranked on its rent-to-income ratio by LendEDU, coming in at number 25 in North Carolina and number 714 in the United States. Using real estate data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the company noted that Reidsville has an average annual rent cost of $8,160 and a median household income of $41,771 for a rent-to-income ratio of 19.54%.
A rent-to-income ratio is the proportion of a city’s median household income that goes to annual rent costs, including utilities. It is recommended that someone’s rent should cost no more than 30% of their annual income.
Board honors judge for volunteer work
The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners honored Judge Pierce of Reidsville as “Outstanding Volunteer of the Month” during a recent meeting.
Pierce was recognized for his volunteer work with the Salvation Army, Rockingham County Board of Elections, First Baptist Church of Reidsville, Reidsville Jaycees, Rockingham County Board of Social Services/Health and Human Services, Rockingham Community Foundation, Reidsville Soup Kitchen, Meals on Wheels and Wentworth School PTA. He helped organize volunteer fire departments in Rockingham County as well.
Pierce has been married for 55 years to Betty Pierce; they have four daughters, 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Rockingham County Commissioners Chairman Mark Richardson introduced and thanked Pierce for many years of service and presented a certificate and a lapel pin on behalf of the Commissioners and the County.
To nominate someone as an outstanding volunteer, visit www.co.rockingham.nc.us/forms.aspx?fid=622&catid=411.
Community grants available from agency
The board of advisors of the Rockingham County Community Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofits serving needs in the local community.
Grants typically range from $500 to $1,000.
The application deadline is Aug. 4. To apply, visit nccommunityfoundation.org.
For information, call 252-557-0278 or email klee@nccommunityfoundation.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.