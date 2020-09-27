Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

UNC-Asheville

organization

awarded grant

The North Carolina Center for Health and Wellness at UNC-Asheville has been awarded a $750,211 2020 Innovations in Nutrition Programs and Services – Demonstration grant to provide person-centered diabetes care and support through services available under the Older Americans Act. The three-year grant will be administered in collaboration with the Piedmont Triad Regional Council Area Agency on Aging and Rockingham County’s Aging, Disability and Transit Services.

Funding for the first year of the project begins with $249,938 and will focus on person-centered carbohydrate-controlled home delivered and congregate nutrition meals and wrap-around services to clients with pre-diabetes and diabetes who are enrolled in these services in Rockingham County.

ADTS’ Senior Nutrition Services provide older adults a nutritious meal, social engagement and a safety check. Rockingham County residents who are 60 or older may be eligible for the program. To enroll, call 336-349-2343 or visit https://adtsrc.org/contact/.

Commissioners to

meet Wednesday

The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners will have a special meeting at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the Eden City Hall in Eden.

To see the agenda, visit https://co.rockingham.nc.us/ and click "Your Government," then "Agendas & Minutes."