Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Resident chosen
for TV feature
Rockingham County Government and Spectrum 1304 recently selected Rev. Herman George Platt for the "You've Got Grit!" feature.
To see the video where Platt talks about his service in the military and his role as a preacher, farmer and food philanthropist, visit https://youtu.be/IcIjnAW4dBs.
To nominate some for "You Got Grit!", email Mable Springfield Scott at mscott@co.rockingham.nc.us. Send Scott a paragraph about the Rockingham County citizen who should be interviewed on Spectrum 1304.
Commissioners'
meeting Monday
The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners’ regular meeting is 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, in the Commissioners Chambers, Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville. Due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, the meeting will be livestreamed online at https://rockinghamcountync.municipalone.com/pview.aspx?id=52977&catID=410.
To see the agenda, go online at https://co.rockingham.nc.us/ and click "Your Government" then click "Agendas & Minutes."
