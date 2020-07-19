The Dan River Basin Association will hold a Spencer Penn Trail Work Day on Saturday, July 25.
Volunteers are needed to help move large metal debris from the trail to the adjoining woods, cut dead trees, clean the trail of trash and other debris, prune limbs, repair a bridge, mow or weed, trim a path from the bridge, build raised flower boxes, plant flowers and landscape.
DRBA will supply building materials; the organization has limited gloves and some tools. Volunteers are encouraged to bring the following if possible: gloves, lawn mower, weed trimmer, reciprocating saw, metal cutting blades, pruners, rakes, shovels, torches, etc.
Volunteers should send an email by Thursday, July 23, to drba.nc@danriver.org. Put Spencer Penn Trail in the subject line and include your name and phone number.
Also, the DRBA is looking for volunteers to join its 2020 Art in Nature Auction Volunteer Committee. Committee members will help acquire art pieces, plan marketing/promotion and design the online auction scheduled for November. All meetings will be held virtually; participants will need a computer, internet access and microphone.
To volunteer, email drba.nc@danriver.org and put Auction in the subject line. Include your name, phone number and the best time of day you would like to meet.
Webinar offered on river and trail safety
The Dan River Basin Association will hold a Lunch with DRBA — River and Trail Safety Basics webinar at noon July 29. Join DRBA’s recreation professional, Brian Williams, for an information webinar about the basics of hiking and paddling safety. Learn what you should always carry with you on an excursion and simple ways to prepare for potential challenges. Registration is required; visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oS4iGegnQAyVgl8dzujZKg.
Madison rec center offering tubing trips
The Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center is offering MadTown Tubing through Sept. 13.
Shuttles begin at 10 a.m. and go every 30 minutes through 4:30 p.m.
The cost is $12, which includes a single tube personal flotation device and shuttle. Concessions are available at the take out, 102 Water St. in Madison.
To book a spot, call 336-548-2789 or visit www.m-mrec.org.
