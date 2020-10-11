Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Inaugural toy
drive being held
The Rockingham County Fire Marshal's Office will hold its inaugural toy drive through Nov. 15.
The donated toys will benefit the North Carolina Burned Children's units as well as the Rockingham County Salvation Army.
Toys must be new, unopened and unwrapped and may be dropped off at the fire marshal's office, the Rockingham County Governmental Center, the Rockingham County District Attorney's office and the following fire departments: Eden - Station 4, Reidsville - Station 1, Bethany, Huntsville, Shiloh, Williamsburg, Oregon Hill, Monroeton, Stoneville and Wentworth.
For information or to have a toy collection picked up, call 336-634-3309.
Fire prevention
was highlighted
Fire Prevention Week was last week, Oct. 4-10.
Cooking is the number one cause of home fires and home fire injuries.
The leading cause of fires in the kitchen is unattended cooking and most cooking fires in the home involve the kitchen stove.
For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed. On the stovetop, smother the flames by sliding a lid over the pan and turning off the burner. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.
For information, visit nfpa.org/education.
Two WWII vets
are honored
The Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award, one of the most prestigious honors from N.C. Governor Roy Cooper, was presented to two Rockingham County WWII centenarians.
During the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday, Oct. 5, Commissioners Chairman Mark Richardson, Vice Chairman Charlie Hall, along with Commissioners Kevin Berger, Reece Pyrtle and Craig Travis presented the framed awards to Paul Prewitt of Eden and to Riley Rankin of Reidsville.
Prewitt, a WWII hero and former U.S. Army technical sergeant, was conferred a Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honor by the French government. Rankin, also a WWII hero, was a U.S. Army Staff Sergeant.
The Order of the Long Leaf Pine “is presented to persons for exemplary service to the State of North Carolina and their communities that is above and beyond the call of duty and which has made a significant impact and strengthened North Carolina.”
