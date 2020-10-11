Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Inaugural toy

drive being held

The Rockingham County Fire Marshal's Office will hold its inaugural toy drive through Nov. 15.

The donated toys will benefit the North Carolina Burned Children's units as well as the Rockingham County Salvation Army.

Toys must be new, unopened and unwrapped and may be dropped off at the fire marshal's office, the Rockingham County Governmental Center, the Rockingham County District Attorney's office and the following fire departments: Eden - Station 4, Reidsville - Station 1, Bethany, Huntsville, Shiloh, Williamsburg, Oregon Hill, Monroeton, Stoneville and Wentworth.

For information or to have a toy collection picked up, call 336-634-3309.

Fire prevention

was highlighted

Fire Prevention Week was last week, Oct. 4-10.

Cooking is the number one cause of home fires and home fire injuries.

The leading cause of fires in the kitchen is unattended cooking and most cooking fires in the home involve the kitchen stove.