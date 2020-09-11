A preview of the Duke football team:
Coach
David Cutcliffe (72-79, at Duke, 116-108 in 18 seasons)
Last season
3-5 ACC, 5-7 overall
Key losses
• QB Quentin Harris (2,078 passing yards, 16 TDs, 58.5 completion percentage, 510 rushing yards, 7 TDs)
• WR Aaron Young (29 catches for 367 yards and 3 TDs)
• LB Koby Quansah (team-leading 105 tackles)
• S Dylan Singleton (87 tackles)
Key returning players
• S Marquis Waters (73 tackles, 7 pass breakups)
• RB Deon Jackson (641 yards rushing, 6 TDs)
• RB Mataeo Durtant (461 yards rushing, 4.8 yards per carry)
• WR Jalon Calhoun (46 catches for 420 yards and 4 TDs)
• TE Noah Gray (team-leading 51 catches for 392 yards and 3 TDs)
• PR Damond Philyaw-Johnson (two kickoff returns for touchdowns against Wake Forest in 2019)
Newcomers to watch
• QB Chase Brice (Clemson transfer who has played 25 career games and passed for 1,023 yards with 9 TDs)
• S J’Marick Woods (Michigan transfer has played in 27 games)
• DT Aeneas Peebles (Rivals.com listed him as No. 48 defensive tackle in the national and 15th best prospect in North Carolina)
Reasons for optimism
An experienced secondary will give the Blue Devils hope on defense. Cutcliffe also is the offensive coordinator this season and will get a new toy to work with, quarterback Chase Brice, who comes from Clemson. Cutcliffe works magic with quarterbacks, or so it seems.
Causes for concern
Linebackers are inexperienced, and the kicking game is unproven. There’s also plenty of new coaches on staff and that can’t be easy during the COVID-19 spring when it was mostly Zoom sessions. After the opener at Notre Dame, the schedule favors Duke with two straight home games against Boston College and Virginia Tech.
Schedule
Sept. 12: At Notre Dame, 2:30 (WXII)
Sept. 19: Boston College, noon (Fox Sports Carolinas)
Oct. 3: Virginia Tech
Oct. 10: At Syracuse
Oct. 17: At N.C. State
Oct. 31: Charlotte
Nov. 7: North Carolina
Nov. 14: At Virginia
Nov. 21: Wake Forest
Nov. 28: At Georgia Tech
Dec. 5: Florida State
