ACC football radio crews calling audibles with their on-field reporters sidelined

Goren said there’s no way a sideline reporter sitting in a press box can get a proper feel of a game.

“When I was doing color commentary, it’s just different up in the press box compared to being down on the field,” Goren said.

He added that the SEC and Big 12 are allowing sideline reporters. And so is the Sun Belt Conference, which governs rules for Appalachian State's broadcasts.

The Deacons' radio crew will not fly to games at Syracuse on Oct. 31 or Louisville on Dec. 5, instead broadcasting via monitors from Truist Field, but did travel to N.C. State and will go to North Carolina later this season.

Other radio crews have also adjusted with the sideline reporters finding other ways to help during broadcasts.

Lee Pace, North Carolina's sideline reporter, has moved up to the press box as Jones Angell’s analyst. Brian Simmons, who normally works with Angell, lives in Orlando, Fla., and hasn't traveled to games. But when North Carolina plays in Florida this month against Florida State and in December at Miami, Simmons will be back in his familiar spot.

“I’ll be on pre-game and post-game,” Pace said of the Florida trips. “I’ve been on the sideline since 2004, and I miss being close to the action.”