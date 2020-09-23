Annual Kiwanis Club Golf Tournament

The Reidsville Kiwanis Club Golf Tournament will be played on Saturday, Oct. 3 at Monroeton Golf Course. Breakfast and registration will be from 7:30 a.m. until 8 a.m. followed by an 8:30 a.m. tee time. It will be a captain's choice format with four-person teams. There is a $1,000 prize for a hole-in-one and a goody bag for each golfer. There will be a pizza lunch following play. Entry fee is $55 per golfer with all profits going to support the many youth programs that Kiwanis supports such as Shoes for Kids, Camp Carefree, Rolling Ridge Therapeutic Riding, the Salvation Army's Angel Tree, YMCA Bright Beginning, Key Clubs plus others. For further information, call Bob Mullings at 336-342-3848.