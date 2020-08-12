BOONE, N.C. — Add the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List to the preseason accolades for App State quarterback Zac Thomas.
This award is presented annually by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee to the top senior and upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. Candidates are chosen based on player performance on and off the field.
In addition to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, Thomas has been named to the 2020 watch lists for the Maxwell Award (most outstanding player in college football), the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award and the Manning Award (top quarterback).
Thomas has a 22-3 record as a starter after leading App State to a 13-1 record and top-20 final ranking in 2019. Before his junior season, he placed second in the passing skills competition as a summer counselor at the Manning Passing Academy.
Thomas accounted for 35 touchdowns (28 passing) and 3,158 total yards (2,718 passing) last season, increasing his career totals to 67 total TDs (49 passing) and 5,779 total yards (4,790 passing). In two seasons as a starter, he was named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year in 2018 and a first-team All-Sun Belt pick by PFF College in 2019.
