Apps Garrison has been named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy

BOONE, N.C. — App State senior offensive lineman Cole Garrison has been named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which recognizes the best football scholar-athlete in the nation for combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.
Garrison, the Mountaineers' starting left tackle, has been accepted into UAB's medical school after his 513 ranked in the top 13 percent of scoring for the Medical College Admission Test (MCAT). A native of Pinson, Ala., the exercise science major (with minors in psychology and chemistry) is scheduled to graduate in December and attend med school with a desired specialty in either orthopedics (sports medicine) or trauma.
Garrison has played in 40 career games, helping App State compile a 45-11 record with four straight conference titles and four bowl wins since he enrolled.
He carries a 3.93 GPA on a 4.0 scale and has volunteered in the community in several ways, including at the F.A.R.M. Café, a local charitable restaurant. He's also participated in activities involving canned food drives, school supply drives, Operation Christmas Child, the Western Youth Network and Habitat for Humanity.
"Cole is the definition of what it means to be a student-athlete," App State head coach Shawn Clark said. "On the field, he's been a very important member of our offensive line and has done a great job wherever we've asked him to play. I'm looking forward to him having a big year, and he's poised to do amazing things in life after he's finished playing football."
Each nominee for the Campbell Trophy must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first-team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship.
The National Football Foundation will announce 12-to-14 finalists in November, and each of the finalists receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments.
Mountaineers rematch with Louisiana game postponed until end of season
Out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with Chancellor Sheri Everts, AppHealthCare (our local public health agency) and the Sun Belt Conference, App State is postponing its scheduled football game against Louisiana due to COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing.
A rematch of the 2018 and 2019 Sun Belt championship game participants was scheduled to be played on Wednesday, Oct. 7, on ESPN. The game will be rescheduled for either Dec. 4 or 5 in Boone.
All active cases are recovering in isolation. Close contacts who have been identified through contact tracing are required to quarantine.
The Mountaineers’ next game is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 14 at Georgia Southern. Updates will be provided should any further changes to the schedule be deemed necessary.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes and university community remain our top priorities as we continue to navigate the unprecedented effects of the coronavirus pandemic,” Director of Athletics Doug Gillin said. “While we share in the disappointment of everyone who has worked hard to prepare for this football game, we have known that there will be challenges to maintaining the athletics calendar. We appreciate the continued support of Chancellor Everts for our student-athletes and athletics department, and we support the university’s efforts to maintain a safe learning environment for students, faculty and staff.
“While we are disappointed that we will not be able to play Louisiana next week, we are prioritizing the health and safety of our team, our staff and the university community,” head coach Shawn Clark said.
