Apps Garrison has been named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy

Each nominee for the Campbell Trophy must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first-team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship.

The National Football Foundation will announce 12-to-14 finalists in November, and each of the finalists receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments.

Mountaineers rematch with Louisiana game postponed until end of season

Out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with Chancellor Sheri Everts, AppHealthCare (our local public health agency) and the Sun Belt Conference, App State is postponing its scheduled football game against Louisiana due to COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing.

A rematch of the 2018 and 2019 Sun Belt championship game participants was scheduled to be played on Wednesday, Oct. 7, on ESPN. The game will be rescheduled for either Dec. 4 or 5 in Boone.

All active cases are recovering in isolation. Close contacts who have been identified through contact tracing are required to quarantine.