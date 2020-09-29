Atlanta Braves end affiliation with Appalachian League and Danville franchise

DANVILLE, VA —With Major League Baseball’s announcement earlier this week regarding the future of the Appalachian League, the Atlanta Braves have announced they ended their affiliation with the Danville Braves and the City of Danville on Sept. 30.

The Danville Braves are the current longest-standing affiliated team for the Atlanta Braves, boasting a 27-year history with the same major league club. This is the longest affiliation the Braves have had with any minor league organization since the Richmond Braves were the team’s Triple-A club from 1966-2008.

“We thank the city of Danville for their support over nearly three decades of Braves baseball and wish continued success to the city,” said Chip Moore, Braves Executive Vice President, Minor League Affiliates and Strategic Planning. “I would personally like to thank our Danville staff and especially Brandon Bennett and Stephen Brunson for their hard work during this transition.”