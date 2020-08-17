Shopping for school system students is a lot different this back-to-school season than it was last year.
While shopping for clothes, a challenge for student Alicia Sharp has been no open fitting rooms in these times of COVID-19.
“Then you have to like wear masks everywhere you go,” Sharp said.
Student Laurea Kirkland said she has been putting her shopping off because it’s just not the same as in the past when students had face-to-face learning.
The back-to-school season landscape has changed for retailers, too.
“Uncertainty is the biggest challenge for consumers and retailers,” said Katherine Cullen, the senior director of Industry & Consumer Insights for the National Retail Federation. “Due to COVID-19, some parents are still waiting to hear if schools will be held in person or virtually. Not all schools have issued supply lists yet.”
She said retailers understand families are in an unusual situation this year because of the pandemic.
“Some families are still waiting on news for how school will take place while others are preparing for virtual learning,” Cullen said. “They are ensuring shoppers have the products they need — whether it’s a traditional backpack and lunchbox or a desk or laptop for the home classroom — and that consumers are able to shop for these items in the way that is most comfortable (for) them."
Ann Edmondson, senior director of communications for the N.C. Retail Merchants Association, said that the association’s retail members are sympathetic to possible anxiety that parents and students are facing with all the unknowns surrounding the start of school.
“They want to provide what their customers need while recognizing school looks very different for students this year from kindergarten to college,” Edmondson said.
She said retailers’ main concern continues to be the health and safety of their employees and customers.
“Since the onset of the COVID-19, retailers have made wide-ranging changes in their operations with safety in mind,” Edmondson said. “They have incorporated social distancing procedures and worked tirelessly to keep stores open, stocked and sanitized.”
Melanie Barbee, the owner of Rolly’s Baby Boutique off Stratford Road in Thruway Shopping Center, has found that a lot of people are looking for casual clothes and STEM-related (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) toys for children, items that will challenge rather than occupy students’ time.
“I bought more STEM toys than I might have normally bought,” Barbee said.
She said her store will have plenty of casual clothes even if learning is done at home.
Walmart said it is ready for the back-to-school season however students go back.
“Obviously it’s a unique situation this year, and we are aware of that, which is why we are offering a lot of virtual learning things — more tablets, partnering with people like ABC Mouse, PBS Kids, doing things to facilitate parents and students who will be learning at home and in the classroom,” said Casey Staheli, a spokesman for Walmart.
Through the partnerships with such brands as ABC Mouse, PBS Kids, Disney, Crayola and Sylvan Learning, Walmart is offering workbooks and online content aimed at helping children continue their education from home. The retailer also has a designated teacher section in stores and online for classroom items.
Katie Huggins, a spokeswoman for Best Buy, spoke of the various policies in place at its stores to make sure its employees and customers are safe while they shop, including enforcing social distancing by limiting the number of customers inside stores and requiring employees and customers to wear face coverings inside stores.
She said Best Buy is continuing contactless curbside pickup and offering in-store consultations for students and families.
“Back to school shopping looks different for many students this year,” Huggins said. “We have experts in our stores that can help parents and students find the right tech for virtual learning this fall, from laptops and desktops to networking and software."
Other things the retailer is offering include a new parent hub on its website aimed at providing tips and resources to parents to help with distance learning and overall household tech management amid COVID-19, and free tech-classes for children at home through Geek Squad Academy.
Kohl’s said in a press release that it has products for parents, children and teachers, whether they are at home or in the classroom. Items include backpacks, mix-and-match uniform offerings, face masks, sneakers, jeans and active apparel, dorm offerings, educational toys, and headphones and tablets.
The retailer said it is also focusing on conveniences for customers such as drive-up service and Kohl’s Pay touchless payment at stores nationwide.
Good year for electronics?
The National Retail Federation said consumer spending during the back-to-school season could reach a record amount as uncertain families gear up for at-home learning by buying laptops and computer accessories.
Spending is expected to total $33.9 billion, up from $26.2 billion in 2019 and breaking the record of $30.3 billion set in 2012, said the NRF.
Both rising seniors — Sharp at East Forsyth High School and Kirkland at West Forsyth High School — were shopping on Friday in the electronics area of Best Buy off Hanes Mall Boulevard in Winston-Salem.
Sharp was interested in a Lenovo computer while Kirkland wanted a MacBook for their online classes when WS/FCS starts Monday with full-time remote learning for the first nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year.
“I don’t really like online (learning) too much because I like to be in there, to be able to learn and have socializing time with my friends and teachers and all of that,” Kirkland said. “Hopefully, this thing will be over soon so we can get back to class.”
But Sharp likes the remote learning.
“The reason I like online schooling is because I don’t have to interact with other kids,” Sharp said. “I can do it myself, and I can go at my own pace.”
School lists
This year, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School’s Instructional Services team is not creating a district back-to-school supply list, but will leave the decision-making to each school, Brent Campbell, WS/FCS’s chief marketing and communications officer, said.
“Schools have been asked to inform families of instructional supply needs for the first quarter, and we will re-evaluate a possible district supply list once we make plans to return to some form of face-to-face learning,” Campbell said.
The local school system highly recommends access to the internet for students.
“With the emphasis of remote learning and the use of technology as the primary tool, we encourage families, as they can, to ensure they have access to internet and computers," Campbell said. "... the district is offering support for the families that do not have access or devices.”
