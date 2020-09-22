Big night for Las Vegas Raiders, their new hometown

If they did, they were paying more attention to health guidelines than Gruden. He paced the sideline with his mask low much of the game, not covering anything but his chin despite NFL warnings for coaches to mask up.

“I’ve had the virus and I’m doing my best," Gruden said, saying he had trouble calling plays with a mask on. “I’m very sensitive about all of that and I apologize.”

For a while, it looked like Gruden might have to apologize for the play of his team, too. But after a slow start, the Raiders are now 2-0 on the young season and 1-0 in the stadium Mark Davis dubbed the Death Star because that’s where the other team’s chances to win die.

Carr said the team has bonded quickly with its new home and knew the significance of winning the first game in Las Vegas.

“We want to emulate what Vegas has and we want to feed off each other," he said. “It’s hard not to feel that energy in the stadium but trust me, just being a part of this community and going home every day we feel it.”

On this night, at least, the feeling was good for both the Raiders and their fans. The Raiders — or any other NFL team — making a home in Las Vegas was once unimaginable but is now finally a reality.