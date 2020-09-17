 Skip to main content
Bonds joins Aaron and Ruth in baseball's exclusive 700 Club
Bonds joins Aaron and Ruth in baseball's exclusive 700 Club

San Francisco Giants' Barry Bonds circles the bases after hitting his 700th career home run off San Diego Padres' pitcher John Peavy during the third inning of their game in San Francisco Sept. 17, 2004, joining Babe Ruth (714) and Hank Aaron (755) as the only players to reach the milestone.

 ERIC RISBERG LEE NEWSPAPERS

Barry Bonds hit his 700th home run on Sept. 17, 2004, joining Babe Ruth and Hank Aaron as a member of the most exclusive club in baseball history.

Bonds rewarded his fans in the opener of the San Francisco Giants' nine-game homestand with a 392-foot opposite-field homer to left center leading off the third inning. He connected on an 0-1 slider from Jake Peavy, giving the Giants a 4-0 lead over the San Diego Padres. The Giants went on to win 4-1.As Bonds rounded second base, the Giants launched streamers and an elaborate fireworks display from the scoreboard and light towers in center field. He pointed skyward as he crossed home plate, then took a curtain call to a joyous standing ovation.

The Giants also unveiled two enormous banners on the light towers: one featuring Bonds with "700" below him, and another featuring action shots of Ruth and Aaron and their corresponding totals.

Bonds became the all-time career leader with 762 home runs prior to his retirement in 2007. In addition to the career home run record, he also holds the single season record with 73 which his achieved in 2001.

Bonds became eligible for the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2013, but has not received the necessary 75 percent vote from the Baseball Writers Association of America. Several members said they would never vote for Bonds because he used performance enhancing drugs.

Bonds was among several players from his era that tested positive for steroids.

He played 22 years in the major league with stints with the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants.

All-Time Home Run Leaders

Barry Bonds       762

Hank Aaron       755

Babe Ruth         714

Single Season Home Run Leaders

Barry Bonds        73    2001

Mark McGwire      70   1998

Sammy Sosa       66    1998

Mark McGwire      65    1999

Sammy Sosa        64    2001

Sammy Sosa        63    1999

Roger Maris          61    1961

Babe Ruth            60    1927

Babe Ruth            59    1921

Giancarlo Stanton 59    2017

