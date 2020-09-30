Clemson's Dabo Swinney not in favor of social justice messages on uniforms

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney does not support messages of social justice or other issues on player uniforms.

Swinney said Tuesday his stance is solely because he's a college football traditionalist who values the historic look of jerseys, not because he disagrees with efforts to combat social injustice.

“It's not anything to do with the messages or whatever,” he said. “It's just, I've always not messed with uniforms. It's always been my deal. But that's all changed this year.”

The NBA and other other sporting organizations around the world have added allowed players to add messages to jerseys.

Swinney and the Tigers have spoke out against social injustice, marching in June following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

The Tigers have worn helmet stickers this season with various messages, including “Black Lives Matter," “Love,” “Put a Stop to Racism,” and “Equality.” Clemson's home field included the words “Equality” and “Unity” at its opener against The Citadel two weeks ago and players, coaches and staff locked arms in a line on the sideline after the first quarter in support of social justice.