Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT TUESDAY... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTH CAROLINA AND VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH CAROLINA, ALLEGHANY NC, ASHE, ROCKINGHAM, STOKES, SURRY, WATAUGA, WILKES AND YADKIN. IN VIRGINIA, BEDFORD, CAMPBELL, CARROLL, FLOYD, FRANKLIN, GRAYSON, HENRY, PATRICK, PITTSYLVANIA AND ROANOKE. * UNTIL 2 AM EDT TUESDAY * HEAVY RAIN FROM EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS AND LOCALIZED TRAINING OF STORMS OVER THE SAME LOCATIONS WILL CONTINUE INTO TONIGHT. LOCALIZED RAINFALL RATES OF 2 TO 4 INCHES PER HOUR COULD LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. * FLASH FLOODING OF LOCAL STREAMS, CREEKS AND URBAN AREAS WILL BE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... STAY AWAY OR BE SWEPT AWAY. RIVER BANKS AND CULVERTS CAN BECOME UNSTABLE AND UNSAFE. &&