Coe supports athletes' right to take knee on Olympic podium

TOKYO — Dressed in a blue suit and speaking in a light drizzle, Sebastian Coe stood at the edge of the track at Tokyo’s new National Stadium on Thursday and repeated his support for the right of athletes to advocate for social or racial justice at next year's postponed Olympics.

Coe spoke out in direct opposition to Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter, which says “no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas.”

“I’ve been very clear that if an athlete chooses to take the knee on a podium then I’m supportive of that,” Coe said, giving a boost to Black Lives Matter protests and other social- and racial-justice movements that are determined to use Tokyo as a stage.

Coe is not just any voice. He's an International Olympic Committee member, a two-time Olympic champion, and the head of the governing body of track and field, known as World Athletics.

He also headed the 2012 London Olympics.

“Athletes are a part of the world and they want to reflect the world they live in,” Coe said. "For me, that part is perfectly acceptable as long as it is done with respect — complete respect — for other competitors, which I think most athletes properly understand.”