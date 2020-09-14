Eden Recreation Department open with limited numbers

Due to Covid-19 crisis, the Eden Parks & Recreation Department will only allow 25 people or less at each of the recreation centers at Bridge St. and Mill Ave. after school until the state mandated phase 2.5 is lifted. All attendees must wear masks and have registration forms filled out by their parents or guardians before attending after school. Social distancing will be enforced. The hours are 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday’s. The recreation department will be transporting, but only able to accommodate five students. For additional information please contact the Eden Parks & Recreation Department at 336-623-2110 Ext. 3030 or the recreation centers at Bridge St. at 336-623-5559 or Mill Ave. at 336-635-2268.

