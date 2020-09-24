Defense ahead of the offense early in ACC season

“All that stuff, you can’t compare it to normal years,” said Narduzzi, whose Panthers rank only behind Oklahoma and BYU in defense. “You can go say, ‘We’re No. 1 in rush defense, No. 1 in passing offense.’ Right now, what does it matter? How many teams aren’t even playing?”

Fair point, although that number is going up in the weeks to come. The defensive-focused Southeastern Conference starts Saturday while the Big Ten, also know for punishing defenses, expects to start the weekend of Oct. 23-24.

Still, there have been plenty of dominating defensive showings in the ACC so far.

North Carolina had seven sacks in its 31-6 victory over Syracuse to lead the FBS in sacks per game. North Carolina State is tied for second nationally after getting six sacks in its only game, a 45-42 win over Wake Forest.

Pitt and Clemson are tied for fourth with 10 sacks through two games. Duke may be 0-2, but it's in the top 10 nationally with nine sacks.

“We like to get after it,” Clemson defensive tackle Jordan Williams said.

That's certainly part of it.

Syracuse coach Dino Babers said defensive effort can overcome individual mistakes — something near impossible to do on offense.