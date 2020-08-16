Even though uncertainty lingers as to exactly when the 2020 high school football season will begin because of extended delays due to the ongoing pandemic crisis, a group of dedicated players from all across Rockingham County competed at an elite, invitation-only, practice session at Reidsville Senior High School’s football training facility adjacent to Community Stadium Aug. 9.
A pair of former Reidsville state championship football players, Anthony Crews and Jerome Simpson, who were key members of the Rams 2002 title winning team - along with Jeff Neal, a former star McMichael running back, organized and conducted the practice session set in the mold of an elite next level camp.
All three played collegiately. Neal for North Carolina A&T, and Crews at Elon before transferring to Winston-Salem State.
After high school, Simpson went on to star at Coastal Carolina, and later embarked on a nearly decade-long NFL career prior to retiring in 2015. All three regularly return home during the spring and summer to help coach Rockingham County kids regardless of which high school teams they play for.
“We want to raise the bar in the county. Let’s build up not only Reidsville, not just Rockingham, not just Morehead, not just McMichael – but everyone. We just thought, let’s put all these elite guys together and let them come and compete. That way, everybody gets better. We want to build up everybody in the county. There are no barriers with what we are trying to do,” Simpson said.
For the last several years, Simpson and more than a dozen community volunteers had hosted a free Pro Dreamz Football Camp, but due to the COVID-19 virus, they weren’t able to conduct the event this year.
After discussing the situation with the lack of training options and outlets for local youth, Simpson, Crews and Neal organized a smaller practice event designed to meet with current social distancing standards.
“We’ve been talking a lot about the kids around the area and what we want to do to help them improve – not only on the football field, but in life. We took this time to reach out to kids that I’ve been working with in individual workouts. It was a group of players we knew we weren’t going to have to baby sit through the drills, but put in some more advanced skill work. We really want to help them prepare to have a season. We wanted to prepare them to be elite high school athletes and give them some college coaching experience as well as the NFL mindset that Jerome brings to the table,” said Crews.
Small group and individual workouts has become the norm since the NCHSAA mandated the cancellation of spring sports, which initially began in mid-March.
Unfortunately, that appears to be the situation local athletes will be going through until nearly the end of 2020.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced Aug. 12 there is a new calendar for high schools for a condensed sports year which is currently scheduled to begin Nov. 4.
“First of all, we want to provide these athletes with a safe place to train. These last couple of group sessions have been with kids I’ve been working with for the last year or two. Especially with COVID going on, I’ve been working with them because high schools have not been able to have practice, so it’s been a great time to work with them and help hone in on their skills and continue to get better without that high school coaching. We are being as responsible as we can with social distancing and taking temperatures as well as monitoring the kids,” Crews said.
All three organizers said it’s all about helping the youth of this area become successful during very uncertain times.
“I really truly, love this community and the people in it, and want to do my part to help give back and influence positive vibes on anybody that I’m around. I was blessed with the ability to play and coach football. That is one of the ways that I try to give back to this community to help and that’s just always what I try to do,” said Simpson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.