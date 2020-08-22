On March 12, when nearly every major American sports league that was active had decided to halt their season, it appeared for a brief period of time that golf, and the PGA Tour, decided to push through as the only sport competing. The Tour was hosting its flagship event, The Players Championship, at the home of the Tour in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. The event brings in the best non-major championship field every year and is the first big tournament of the year.
Not even 24 hours later, the Tour packed up and suspended the Players Championship and its season for the foreseeable future.
Despite the professional level missing thirteen weeks of its schedule, recreational golf never missed a beat. In some ways, recreational golf has experienced a renaissance in the absence of other activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic has changed the way the sport has been played during the last few months, but it has not been able to slow down the desire of golfers to play during lockdowns.
From taking up the rakes in the bunkers to inserting pool noodles inside the cup, golf courses, like many other businesses, have had to adapt how they run their operations that will allow high-traffic touch areas to be less frequented when players are on the golf course. These changes have created some temporary rule changes in the game, such as the USGA, the governing body of golf in the United States, allowing golf courses to make the decision to allow players to move their balls in the bunker.
As for what courses are doing to enforce social distancing between players on the golf course, it changes on a course-by-course basis. Some courses have opted to allow every player to have their own cart for free, while some have offered separate carts at an upcharge due to constraints on how many carts they may have in their fleet.
Justin Malone, who is a PGA Professional at Greensboro National Golf Club in Summerfield, N.C., said that he has “72 golf carts,” and allocates “66-68 carts to go on the golf course” at any given time. Greensboro National has given its customers the opportunity to ride in separate golf carts at their request if the golfers do not live in the same household. “We don’t want to force anybody into a golf cart that doesn’t want to be in one,” Malone says.
Even with all the changes and precautions, Malone says “We are higher than last year, but it's consistent with our trend that we are seeing year over year at our course,” when it comes to the traffic he has seen come to the golf course since the early March shutdown.
But Malone isn’t just seeing the same faces he has seen in previous years, there has been a big increase in new customers since the state of North Carolina entered into lockdown back in late March.
“We’ve seen a lot of new faces, we’ve seen some unique customers and see a lot more people that probably didn’t play golf before taking an interest just because it’s something they can do now . . . which is great,” he says of the new customers they have seen.
Golfnow, who is the largest online tee-time marketplace in the United States, issues quarterly market reports that show round totals for market areas that they service. For the Greensboro market, which covers Guilford, Rockingham, Alamance and Forsyth Counties, tee times are up 32% over last year, which totals to 3,600 rounds more than last year.
While many different industries have seen a decline in their numbers, golf seems to be one of the few that have flourished during the last few months. Golf has struggled on the recreational level in recent years. Many courses have closed due to the large budget that is required to keep a course in great condition, and opening a new golf course is nothing like opening a retail store.
If the COVID-19 pandemic has brought anything good, it would be the newfound excitement for recreational golf. Now golf courses are just looking for a way to make it sustainable.
