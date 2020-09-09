BOONE, N.C. - Melissa Spurlin chokes up thinking about what she might miss.
The mother of Appalachian State defensive lineman Caleb Spurlin recalled the trip she and the family made from Galax, Va., to watch the Mountaineers play at Georgia State in Atlanta last season. After an injury to a teammate the week before, Caleb was set to start for the first time in his App State career.
“I just remember standing there watching him run out and crying,” Melissa said, trying to fight off the resurging emotion. “You know because he started as a walk-on, and he’s always been considered kind of undersized. But his work and determination, just his work ethic, has kind of earned him the spot.”
Her son climbed from special teams contributor to key cog on the defensive line over the last three seasons. But if he were to start Saturday against Charlotte at Kidd Brewer Stadium, his mother won’t be able to see it in person.
With this COVID-19 existence, every decision seems to come with an unintended consequence. North Carolina’s timeline for reopening led in-state Football Bowl Subdivision schools, public and private, to hold home football games without fans for at least the month of September. App State decided against attendance for its games against Charlotte and Campbell, on Sept. 26.
For the parents of Mountaineers football players, who have contacted Gov. Roy Cooper's office and are campaigning on Twitter with the hashtag #parentsinthestands, missing Saturday's home opener could mean missing a first start or missing a game for the first time. It means those chances for cookouts and camaraderie with other parents and fans will be put off a little while longer.
For mothers and fathers of seniors and freshmen, it’s just another example why this year has been anything but normal. And it’s forcing some to think creatively, even if only as a joke, about how they could see their son play.
“I mean, I understand. It's tough decisions that people have to make that are in charge and have to look at the big picture,” said Kevin Garrison, father of App State offensive lineman Cole Garrison. “I'm looking at my picture and seeing my son.”
Margaret Pearson learned through Twitter, followed by a quick text from her son Henry Pearson, a junior tight end, about the initial two home games. The Pearsons have made it to every game Henry has played, with Margaret going to occasional extreme lengths to do so.
During Henry’s true freshman season in 2018, Margaret slipped on ice while packing to tailgate ahead of the season finale against Troy. She went to Watauga Medical Center, where she learned she had broken an arm and her pelvis. She rented a wheelchair and still attended the game.
So when Henry messaged her about the no-attendance decision, his mom showed quick wit.
“My response to Henry was we’re going to dig up the custodian outfits and we’ll do that,” Margaret said with a chuckle.
Margaret said she’s thankful regardless that this won’t be Henry’s last one. But unfortunately for some, it’s their debut.
Ron Clarke, dad of freshman defensive back Ronald Clarke, speaks about his son’s introduction to college football with equal parts frankness and futility.
“If tomorrow or today a press release came out and said ‘Oh, the season’s canceled,’ it’s just going to be like ‘Oh, that’s just another thing that happened,’” Ron said.
During Ronald’s recruiting process, Ron said he built up a strong relationship with former defensive coordinator Ted Roof. Now, his son is playing for a new defensive staff that Clarke hasn’t met.
His son is putting his faith and trust into the staff and his position coach James Rowe, and Ron said that’s all he can ask for.
Seniors such as Caleb Spurlin and Cole Garrison will have to decide if this is the end of their college career or if they will take advantage of the extra eligibility granted to fall athletes by the NCAA.
Garrison, for example, took the Medical College Admission Test and scored in the 13th percentile. He will have a tough choice to make regardless.
Chad Hannon, father of center Noah Hannon, said his son would have to make a similar decision after this season. Chad played at East Carolina when the school was still an independent. He said his parents went to all home games but missed a few when the Pirates flew to places like Washington and Syracuse.
Now as parents, Chad and his wife, Inez, have gone everywhere. Even though they plan to be involved with the program after Noah graduates, Chad said this is likely the family’s last hurrah in college athletics for the foreseeable future.
Boone has become part of the family’s life, and so have some of Noah’s teammates.
“Not every kid has that luxury to have a parent at everything,” Chad said. “We try to be parents to the kids that can’t have people at games.
“We’ve taken some of Noah’s teammates, when parents couldn’t make it to the games, out to eat, invited them to cookout after the games. So I mean it’s different on that perspective, too. We’re kind of like surrogate parents for some people.”
The Hannons plan to go to Boone anyway for the game against Charlotte, and so do the Pearsons. The Garrisons do, too. The Spurlins and Clarkes, meanwhile, will watch from their homes and hope these first two home games will be the only ones they’ll miss.
All said they planned to be at Marshall on Sept. 19. The Thundering Herd will have partial attendance, and the App State parents won't let that opportunity slip.
Noah Hannon would like to see fans in the stands, to hear the roar of The Rock behind him, when the team runs onto the field Saturday. Making that stand out even more will be his family’s empty spot at the top row of the student section, in the west-side stands at the 20-yard line near the scoreboard and the grassy area called Miller Hill.
“I feel bad for them, and hopefully we can get something done to get them in the stands,” Noah said. ”I mean, there’s 30,000 seats in the stadium, and I mean, if you can’t spread out the parents in a 30,000-seat venue — my point of view is people walk through Walmart and all these other places with masks on, they walk into a restaurant, whatever.
“I mean surely they can sit there in the outside and watch us play some football.”
