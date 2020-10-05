Former Panthers QB Cam Newton, among others, recently tested positive for COVID-19

How long Newton is sidelined is to be determined.

According to NFL guidelines, for players who test positive and are showing symptoms at least 10 days must pass between when symptoms first occurred and 72 hours since symptoms last occurred. In that scenario a player would likely miss a minimum of two games.

But if a player tests positive and is asymptomatic, he can return 10 days after the initial positive test or just five days if he has two consecutive negative tests.

Earlier this week, Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty said the league might have grown overconfident after making it through training camps and the first two weeks of the season without a major outbreak.

“But at the end of the day, we are in a pandemic," he said. "So what happened in Tennessee, although it kind of shocks us, it’s not really surprising. I think we all knew at some point we might get some positive tests.

“So it’s like, ‘We got this,’” he said. "I think this is just a little shocker, but it’s also a wakeup call, like ‘Hey, the virus is still here and it will affect any and everybody. It doesn’t care that we’re trying to play football.’”