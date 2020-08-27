WENTWORTH – Victoria Cook, a 2020 Rockingham County High School graduate, was recently recognized and rewarded for being one of the top golfers in the state.
Cook, who will attend the University of North Carolina Greensboro on a golf scholarship this year, was one of 14 recipients of the 2020 David Parrott Memorial CGF Awards.
A four-year varsity starter for Rockingham, she was a key member of the three-consecutive 3A NCHSAA state championship teams from 2016 to 2018. In her senior season, she then led the charge again for the Lady Cougars program that made it to the championship round in 2019, finishing in second place.
The Carolinas Golf Association (CGA) in conjunction with the Carolinas Golf Foundation (CGF) recognized the seniors from around the Carolinas for their outstanding display of academic achievement, sportsmanship and community service.
“It was a difficult decision for our selection committee to only come up with (14) winners because every one of the candidates was deserving,” said CGF Director of Development, Braxton McLennan.
“We were all so impressed with the level of commitment to better themselves and at the same time give back to the game that has given them so much.”
In 1986, the CGA created the David Parrott Award to recognize a Carolinas Junior Boys’ Team member who displayed excellence in academics and sportsmanship. The CGA expanded the award in 2018 to recognize a female member of the Carolinas Junior Girls’ Team and to award a $1,000 scholarship to both players.
The CGF continues to honor David’s memory by expanding the award to help support these students with their respective college educations by offering $25,000 annually to our CGA and Youth on Course Carolinas members.
About David Parrott
David Parrot was diagnosed with leukemia in the spring of 1982. During his brief illness, he participated in the golf camp at Duke University and competed in the SCGA South Carolina Junior Championship finishing third in his flight. He was given the Derek Davis sportsmanship award at the championship for his effort and determination, along with the inspiration he gave to all who knew him. David died July 29, 1982 at the age of 16.
In 1986, the CGA created the David Parrott Award which, to date, has been awarded over 38 times. The CGA expanded the award in 2018 to recognize a female member of the Carolinas Junior Girls’ Team.
2020 David Parrott Memorial Scholarship Recipients:
Women
Jacyln Kenzel ($5,000)
Victoria Hill ($2,500)
Emily Wellspeak ($1,000)
Charlotte Fox ($1,000)
Rebecca Connolly ($1,000)
Victoria Cook ($1,000)
Hailey Ellis ($1,000)
Men
Blake Brantley ($5,000)
Nicholas Matthews ($2,500)
Garrett Clark ($1,000)
Palmer Mason ($1,000)
Marsalis Davis ($1,000)
William McAllister ($1,000)
Luke Nelson ($1,000)
