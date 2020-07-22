According to James Fegan of The Athletic Sports News, Rockingham County alumni Bryan Mitchell, who graduated from high school in 2009, was recently added to the Chicago White Sox's 60-man roster.
Mitchell was a North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association All-State selection following his senior season as a Cougar. He received a scholarship to pitch at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, but went straight to the pros after being selected in the 16th round by the New York Yankees when signed for an $800,000 bonus.
Mitchell spent the majority of 2019 season with the Triple-A El Paso team and signed a minor-league deal with the White Sox on Jan. 16. As a result of making the 60-man roster, he'll be able to work at the team's alternate MLB training site as he continues work towards making the final cut with the White Sox.
In addition to his playing days with the Yankees and the San Diego Padres, Mitchell has spent time with numerous minor league affiliates in over a decade as a professional baseball player.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.