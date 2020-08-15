These days, Scott Harvey would rather watch golf than play golf.
It’s not what you think. The eight-time CGA player of the year’s favorite golfer to watch just turned 11 years old.
Harvey, the world-ranked amateur from Greensboro, finished tied for seventh in stroke-play qualifying at the USGA’s 120th U.S. Amateur Championship, then lost in the first round of match play Wednesday when his long birdie putt attempt burned the left edge of the 18th hole at Oregon’s Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.
And so Harvey, a 42-year-old father of two young sons, lost to Davis Chatfield, a 21-year-old rising senior at Notre Dame, 1-up in the round of 64.
“You know, I was a winner either way,” Harvey said after the match. “If I would have won, I would get to keep going (at this tournament). But now I get to go home and see my family. I didn’t lose anything.”
Harvey said he went to the U.S. Amateur cold, making the trip to Oregon despite playing “probably five or six rounds of golf” since March.
“I had no expectations,” Harvey said. “It almost helped me a little bit in some ways. Sometimes you come out here so amped up and you expect to do good, and when you don’t, something happens and you kind of get behind the 8-ball and you start pressing too hard. … I came out here to have fun.”
The coronavirus pandemic has prevented Harvey from playing some tournaments, but mostly, his limited schedule was by choice. He’s been spending time at Sedgefield and The Cardinal with his oldest son, 11-year-old Cameron.
“You could still play golf in North Carolina,” during the pandemic, he said, “but my son Cameron — he’s always been in golf and basketball. But golf is the only thing he could do, so he really got into golf big-time.
“I get more out of it, and he gets more out of it, if I just leave my clubs at home and go out there with him. And that’s what I’ve been doing. I’ve been having so much fun with that. So that’s the reason I’ve just not really played much, which I’m fine with.”
It’s what Harvey’s own father, N.C. Golf Hall of Famer Bill Harvey, did when Scott was a boy.
“He’d be proud, 100 percent,” Scott Harvey said. “That’s what he did for me, and I’m going to do it for my boys (Cameron and Gavin, who turns 2 in October). … I could cry talking about it because my dad, he instilled that in me. And I’m going to be the way he was with me.
“The joy I get, here’s the best way I can sum it up. Right now, I have just as much fun watching (Cameron) hit balls on the driving range as I do coming out here and playing in this (tournament).”
Harvey said he likely won’t try to qualify for future U.S. Amateurs, although he still plans to play in the USGA’s Mid-Amateur (players older than 25) and Four-Ball championships.
He went to Oregon on an exemption as a top-50 player — he’s No. 36 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking — and as one-half of the defending Four-Ball championship team.
He knew the odds were long. The last mid-amateur player to win the U.S. Amateur was John Harris in 1993.
“It’s not that I don’t feel like I can compete,” Harvey said. “When I’m on my game, I feel like I can play with just about anyone. But I’ve got more important things at home to be concerned about.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.