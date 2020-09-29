Hall of Famer Larkin's postseason bat labels promote healing

NEW YORK — Barry Larkin is gladly giving Major League Baseball a helping hand in these playoffs.

Two of them, actually.

Look closely at the bats being swung and you might notice something on the knobs: a label with a graphic design of Black and white hands clasped over the words “Heal” and “Unite.”

They’re the product of Larkin’s Project Unity, an initiative headed by the Hall of Famer to draw people together on the diamond and beyond.

“Everything is being so polarized,” the Cincinnati Reds great told The Associated Press on Monday. “Police brutality, protests in the streets and rioting, the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and others.

“I don’t want to be political,” he said. “But I just couldn’t sit around and not try to do something.”

The former winner of the Roberto Clemente Award for his humanitarian efforts developed the program this year. Later, the Black shortstop voted the NL MVP in 1995 came up with the bat labels.

Endorsed by MLB, the stickers were sent in team colors to every clubhouse in advance of the playoffs.