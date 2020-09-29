Harrington steps up big-time in Mountaineers shootout win over Campbell

BOONE, N.C. — With four rushing touchdowns Saturday, Daetrich Harrington is responsible for the best single-game total among all FBS players this season.

The feat, which hadn't been accomplished by an App State player since quarterback Armanti Edwards in 2009, and a career-high 211 rushing yards in a 52-21 victory against Campbell contributed to Harrington being named the Sun Belt Conference's Offensive Player of the Week.

Eleven years after Edwards enjoyed his dominant performance at Furman, Harrington scored on runs of 17, 2, 40 and 5 yards while amassing a career-high 32 carries for a shorthanded App State offense.

"I never thought I'd score four touchdowns in a college game, and I never thought I'd be mentioned in the same sentence as him, so it's a blessing," Harrington said.

Missing more than 20 players due to COVID-19 contact tracing and having two established running backs sidelined Saturday, the Mountaineers rushed for a whopping 404 yards — the third-highest total by an FBS team this season.

A redshirt junior from Douglasville, Ga., Harrington became just the second FBS player to reach 200 rushing yards in a game this season, along with SMU's Ulysses Bentley IV, who had 227 yards against North Texas on Sept. 19.