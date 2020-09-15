Hennigan and Jean-Charles receive top honors on opening week of 2020 season

BOONE, N.C. — App State's season-opening win produced a national defensive player of the week honor for senior captain Shemar Jean-Charles.

The grade-based PFF College site named Jean-Charles, a cornerback, its national Defensive MVP of the Week after he recorded a career-high four pass breakups, seven tackles and one forced fumble in the 35-20 win against Charlotte.

Jean-Charles (defense) and App State receiver Thomas Hennigan (offense) made the PFF College national teams of the week based on their performances.

Hennigan had 120 receiving yards on five catches, including a 51-yard touchdown, and drew two penalties for defensive pass interference. His perimeter blocking also played a significant role in App State rushing for 308 yards as a team.

Defensively, according to PFF College, Jean-Charles allowed only three catches for 16 yards with no first downs while being targeted 10 times in 28 cover snaps. He frequently guarded standout receiver Victor Tucker, who managed three catches for just 23 yards in the game.

Jean-Charles became a starter in 2019 and had nine PBUs to go along with 45 tackles and one interception.