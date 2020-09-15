 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hennigan and Jean-Charles receive top honors on opening week of 2020 season
0 comments

Hennigan and Jean-Charles receive top honors on opening week of 2020 season

Only $5 for 5 months
thomas-hennigan-photo

Appalachian State wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. Hennigan had 120 receiving yards on five catches, including a 51-yard touchdown in the Mountaineers 35-20 win against Charlotte last week in the season opener.

 Jim Sands

BOONE, N.C. — App State's season-opening win produced a national defensive player of the week honor for senior captain Shemar Jean-Charles.

The grade-based PFF College site named Jean-Charles, a cornerback, its national Defensive MVP of the Week after he recorded a career-high four pass breakups, seven tackles and one forced fumble in the 35-20 win against Charlotte.

Jean-Charles (defense) and App State receiver Thomas Hennigan (offense) made the PFF College national teams of the week based on their performances.

Hennigan had 120 receiving yards on five catches, including a 51-yard touchdown, and drew two penalties for defensive pass interference. His perimeter blocking also played a significant role in App State rushing for 308 yards as a team.

Defensively, according to PFF College, Jean-Charles allowed only three catches for 16 yards with no first downs while being targeted 10 times in 28 cover snaps. He frequently guarded standout receiver Victor Tucker, who managed three catches for just 23 yards in the game.

Jean-Charles became a starter in 2019 and had nine PBUs to go along with 45 tackles and one interception.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular