WENTWORTH — Former Rockingham County High School baseball player Alden Kolessar was one of 12 Triad players who recently received a Bill White scholarship.
Kolessar got called up to the varsity squad as a freshman following an injury to former RCHS pitcher Angel Zarate, so Rockingham head coach George Barber had to fill the spot on the mound and decided to give Kolessar a shot to fill a void in the field as a result of being short-handed.
“Alden, I don’t think he even had a varsity uniform, so I found him one real quick and put him out in the outfield. We started him in centerfield in his sophomore year and he did a good job with that, and then, in his junior year, I think his bat really caught up with the varsity pitching and we moved him to second base because it was better for the team with what we had. His senior year, he was playing center and then everything got cut real short. He’s got a bright future because of his talent and work ethic,” said Barber.
A former jack-of-all player for the Cougars, Kolessar earned a starting defensive job in addition to the leadoff spot in the batting order as a junior, and ultimately received Mid-State 3A All Conference honors last season.
From his leadoff spot in the batting order in 2019, he hit .293 and had a .461 on-base percentage. He scored 23 runs, had 22 singles and 13 RBIs which included five doubles. In addition, he had nine stolen bases and was solid on defense as was evident with a .886 fielding percentage as both a second baseman and outfielder.
The Cougars closed out last season with a share of the regular season title, tied with Northern Guilford at 12-2. The Cougars finished with an overall record of 18-7, and considering the number of talented returning veterans from last season, including three-time All-State pitcher Coby Ingle, he and his talented team were poised to achieve greatness at the beginning of the 2020 season after winning their first four games. A deep post season run, and perhaps a shot at a league and maybe even a state title, were all legitimate topics of conversation in early March. But the COVID-19 crisis changed all that, eventually leading to the cancellation of all spring sports and ending Rockingham’s title aspirations.
Luckily for Kolessar, he received an offer to play at William Peace University, so his days on the diamond are far from over.
His journey to William Peace began when the Pacers coaching staff contacted him last summer. Kolessar periodically made trips down for workouts and he said the university felt like home, which ultimately locked his college decision.
Scholarship origins
The Bill White Scholarship was created in memory of the man responsible for starting Colt Baseball for 15 and 16-year-olds in the area in 1965. The scholarship was established in 1980 following his death from cancer. This fund awards scholarships to former Colt Leaguers who are entering a college or university. The scholarship criterion includes academic excellence, exemplary citizenship and financial need.
Since the first recipient in 1981, 278 scholarships have been awarded totaling more than $245,000. The amounts range from $500 to $2,000 per recipient.
The other Triad 2020 recipients of the Bill White Scholarships are:
• Griffin Albright, Grimsley (DePauw)
• Luke Day, Southern Alamance (Alamance Community College)
• Trevor Glisson, Western Guilford (Wake Technical Community College)
• Gus Hughes, Grimsley (Charlotte)
• Tyler Lloyd, Southwest Guilford (Barton)
• Derek Martinez, Ragsdale (N.C. A&T)
• Carson Payne, Page (Appalachian State)
• Luke Pritchett, Ragsdale (Barton)
• Alexzander Pruitt, Bartlett Yancey (Appalachian State)
• Jerome Roy, Page (North Carolina)
• Caleb Weems, Southern Guilford (N.C. State)
