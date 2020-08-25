LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — LeBron James' and Chris Paul's teams won their NBA playoff games, but their minds and hearts were elsewhere.
James took note when the Los Angeles Lakers built an early 24-8 lead over the Trail Blazers on Kobe Bryant Day on Monday.
“OK, he's here in the building,” James said he thought in the moment, when the two numbers that Bryant wore during his career appeared on the scoreboard.
James' Lakers would beat Portland 135-115 Aug. 24 to take a 3-1 advantage in their best-of-seven playoff series.
After the game, James detailed the emotional burden of both honoring Bryant and coping with the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police officers in Kenosha, Wis.
“I can’t even enjoy a playoff win right now, which is the sad part,” he said.
James spoke at length about the shooting, which has sparked violent protests. Blake, who remained hospitalized on Monday, was shot, apparently in the back, as he leaned into his SUV while his three children sat in the vehicle. Blake grew up in Winston-Salem, N.C., his father, Jacob, told the Chicago Sun-Times.
“We are scared as Black people in America,” James said. “Black men, Black women, Black kids. We are, we are terrified.”
Paul, the Lewisville, N.C., native and West Forsyth and Wake Forest alum, had addressed the shooting earlier after his Oklahoma City Thunder beat Houston. Asked how his team pulled away, Paul told a TNT reporter, "That's all good and well."
“I just want to send my prayers out to Jacob Blake and their family," Paul continued. "The things that we decided to come down here to play for and said we’re going to speak on, the social injustice and the things that continue to happen to our people, is not right. It’s not right.
“The win is good, but voting is real,” Paul said. “I’m going to challenge all my NBA guys, other sports guys, let's try to get our entire teams registered to vote. It’s a lot of stuff going on in the country. Sports is cool, it’s good and well. It’s how we take care of our families, but those are the real issues that we’ve got to start addressing.”
Earlier in the day, Bucks guard George Hill said the NBA season had prevented players from working to address the country's problems with racial violence and police brutality.
“We can’t do anything from right here (in the bubble), but I think definitely when it’s all settled, some things need to be done,” Hill said. "I think this world has to change. I think our police department has to change. Us as a society has to change. Right now, we’re not seeing any of that. Lives are being taken as we speak day in and day out, and there’s no consequence or accountability for it, and that’s what has to change.”
Hill called the video “sickening.”
“You’re supposed to look at the police to protect and serve and now, it’s looked at harass or shoot,” Hill said. "To almost take a guy’s life — thank God he’s still alive — I know the cops are probably upset that he’s still alive because I know they surely tried to kill him. But to almost take a man’s life especially in front of his kids, that wasn’t resisting, at his back at point-blank range, is a heartless and gutless situation. We need some justice for that.”
Bucks guard Khris Middleton added: “This is why we have so many people outraged over the country. The man was shot seven times a point-blank range in the back. I mean, it doesn’t get any sicker than that.”
