Local, State and National Sports Briefs

Eden Recreation Department open with limited numbers
Due to Covid-19 crisis, the Eden Parks & Recreation Department will only allow 25 people or less at each of the recreation centers at Bridge St. and Mill Ave. after school until the state mandated phase 2.5 is lifted. All attendees must wear masks and have registration forms filled out by their parents or guardians before attending after school. Social distancing will be enforced. The hours are 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday’s. The recreation department will be transporting, but only able to accommodate five students. For additional information please contact the Eden Parks & Recreation Department at 336-623-2110 Ext. 3030 or the recreation centers at Bridge St. at 336-623-5559 or Mill Ave. at 336-635-2268.
N.C. State LB Louis Acceus won't play because of medical reasons
RALEIGH — N.C. State senior linebacker Louis Acceus won’t play this season because of medical reasons.
The school announced Acceus’ decision Monday, saying he would continue to work with the team as a student coach. Coach Dave Doeren said in his video news conference that the decision wasn’t related to COVID-19.
“As much as it hurts to give up the game I love, I’m glad that I’ll still be a part of the program and be out there with my brothers,” Acceus said.
Acceus has played in 32 games with nine starts, including in all eight of his games last season. He was one of the team’s tackling leaders last year before missing the last four games due to injury.
Wake Forest men's soccer game with Clemson rescheduled because of COVID-19
The Wake Forest men's soccer team's season-opening game at Clemson, which had been scheduled for Friday, has been moved to Oct. 13.
Clemson requested the move, announcing that "a small number of individuals" in its soccer and volleyball programs had tested positive for COVID-19.
Wake Forest, which advanced to the College Cup last season, will play at Louisville on Sept. 25 in its first game. The Deacons, who defeated Pittsburgh 3-2 in an exhibition game Sunday night, will play at Spry Stadium for the first time at 6 p.m. Oct. 2 against N.C. State.
Clemson's soccer game against North Carolina, scheduled for Sept. 25, also was moved, as was a volleyball game against The Citadel.
Drone lands in outfield at Wrigley Field, causing delay
CHICAGO — Umpires hastily cleared the field during a game between the Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night when a small drone flew into Wrigley Field over the bleachers and landed on the grass in deep left center.
As Willson Contreras came to bat with two outs in the bottom of the fifth and the game tied at 2, the device was spotted over the left-center stands. Before the drone landed, umpires rushed players into the dugouts.
The blinking drone took off, hovered at about 100 feet, then pulled away and vanished past the vintage center-field scoreboard.
Following a 7-minute delay, Contreras resumed his at-bat and grounded out to end the inning.