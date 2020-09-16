Looking back on a life filled with basketball games and good times

Curt Wadsley – golfer, fisherman, basketball coach and incessant whistler – passed away over the weekend after a full life of friends and family and fantasy football.

He was my buddy for more than 40 years, most of that time spent on basketball courts from Winston-Salem to Georgia.

Wadsley was the most competitive person I’ve ever known, whether it be on the golf course or on a small pond or a foosball table, which is how we actually met. We were both skipping seventh period at Reynolds and ended up at Choosie Mother’s Foosball Parlor playing for quarters.

I took all of his money, though his memory of it was decidedly different.

We would go on camping trips to places that weren’t even on the map, disappearing for days without anyone knowing where were were.

We’d search out fishing holes that no one else knew of, sometimes fishing in cemeteries after dark, sometimes hiking up the banks of the Yadkin to fish the same currents the Yadkin Indians fished.

We traveled to people’s houses we barely knew to play Risk games for money, had a regular poker night that broke us on occasion, played miniature golf for a dime a hole and gambled on pro football games until a big black Cadillac pulled up in his driveway one day looking for our bookie, who was just some guy we’d met playing basketball over at Wake Forest.

We did all this before we were even 21 years old. Then came marriages and kids and careers and responsibilities that stripped us of our wild streak.

That’s when we started coaching basketball.