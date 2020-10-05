Mike Fox leaves some big shoes to fill after 22 seasons as UNC baseball coach

CHAPEL HILL – It’s the end of an era at North Carolina following the retirement of head baseball coach Mike Fox earlier this year.

“Serving as the head baseball coach at my alma mater for the past 22 seasons has been one of the greatest blessings of my professional life,” he said.

“I have been in love with the University of North Carolina since I was a young boy. To see my dream of becoming a Tar Heel student, player and coach is hard for to even comprehend,” said Fox.

He played at UNC from 1976 to 1978 as a second baseman then joined the coaching staff as an assistant in 1979.

Fox later accepted a job as the head coach at North Carolina Wesleyan in 1983 then took over his alma mater as the head job at North Carolina in 1999. Over the course of his blue-ribbon career, he coached a total of 37 years in the college ranks.

Respected nation-wide as one of America’s most successful coaches, he led the Tar Heels to seven NCAA College World Series appearances, including four-consecutive trips from 2006 to 2009. He closed out with an overall record of 1,487-547-5 and was named to the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.