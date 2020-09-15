garrett-walston-photo

North Carolina's Garrett Walston scores on a pass from quarterback Sam Howell in the first quarter against Syracuse on Saturday in Chapel Hill, N.C. North Carolina woke up and clicked late against the Orange — waking up for one game against a lower-tier ACC team doesn’t mean college football’s Sleeping Beauty has suddenly awoken.

I knew that Louisiana pulled off one of yesterday’s stunners, winning at Iowa State rather comfortably. And I knew I had Iowa State ranked at the bottom of my preseason poll, so I’d be thinking about the Ragin’ Cajuns for my poll this week.

And I knew there would be some openings without anybody losing, as we were asked to vote for teams from leagues who have delayed their seasons in the preseason — and then to only vote for teams playing this fall now.

I did not know, until about 1:48 a.m. today, technically, that I’d be vaulting Louisiana into the top 20.

This is going to be a wacky season of top 25 voting and at least for the moment, I’m all in. Let’s get weird.

Here’s my Top 25 after the first week (or so) of games:

1. Clemson (1-0)

This week: won at Wake Forest 37-13

Next: vs. The Citadel

2. Alabama

First game: at Missouri on Sept. 26

3. Oklahoma (1-0)

This week: beat Missouri State 48-0

Next: off (vs. Kansas State on Sept. 26)

4. Georgia

First game: at Arkansas on Sept. 26

5. Notre Dame (1-0)

This week: beat Duke 27-13

Next: vs. South Florida

6. LSU

First game: vs. Mississippi State on Sept. 26

7. Oklahoma State

First game: vs. Tulsa on Sept. 19

8. Florida

First game: at Mississippi on Sept. 26

9. Texas A&M

First game: vs. Vanderbilt on Sept. 26

10. Texas (1-0)

This week: beat UTEP 59-3

Next: off (at Texas Tech on Sept. 26)

11. North Carolina (1-0)

This week: beat Syracuse 31-6

Next: vs. Charlotte

12. Auburn

First game: vs. Kentucky on 9-26

13. Memphis (1-0)

So far: beat Arkansas State 37-24 on Sept. 5

Next: off (at UTSA on Sept. 25)

14. Virginia Tech

First game: vs. N.C. State on Sept. 26

15. Appalachian State (1-0)

This week: beat Charlotte 35-20

Next: at Marshall

16. Louisville (1-0)

This week: beat Western Kentucky 35-21

Next: vs. Miami

17. UCF

First game: at Georgia Tech on Sept. 19

18. Army (2-0)

So far: beat Middle Tennessee 42-0 on Sept. 5; beat Louisiana Monroe 37-7 on Sept. 12

Next: off (at Cincinnati on Sept. 26)

19. Louisiana (1-0)

This week: won at Iowa State 31-14

Next: at Georgia State

20. Miami (1-0)

This week: beat UAB 31-14

Next: at Louisville

21. Pittsburgh (1-0)

This week: beat Austin Peay 55-0

Next: vs. Syracuse

22. Tennessee

First game: at South Carolina on Sept. 26

23. Cincinnati

First game: vs. Austin Peay on Sept. 19

24. West Virginia (1-0)

This week: beat Eastern Kentucky 56-10

Next: off (at Oklahoma State on Sept. 26)

25. Marshall (1-0)

So far: beat Eastern Kentucky 59-0 on Sept. 5

Next: vs. Appalachian State

Dropped:

24. Iowa State (0-1)

Removed because they’re not playing:

Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon, Wisconsin, USC, Michigan, Minnesota

