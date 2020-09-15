I knew that Louisiana pulled off one of yesterday’s stunners, winning at Iowa State rather comfortably. And I knew I had Iowa State ranked at the bottom of my preseason poll, so I’d be thinking about the Ragin’ Cajuns for my poll this week.
And I knew there would be some openings without anybody losing, as we were asked to vote for teams from leagues who have delayed their seasons in the preseason — and then to only vote for teams playing this fall now.
I did not know, until about 1:48 a.m. today, technically, that I’d be vaulting Louisiana into the top 20.
This is going to be a wacky season of top 25 voting and at least for the moment, I’m all in. Let’s get weird.
Here’s my Top 25 after the first week (or so) of games:
1. Clemson (1-0)
This week: won at Wake Forest 37-13
Next: vs. The Citadel
2. Alabama
First game: at Missouri on Sept. 26
3. Oklahoma (1-0)
This week: beat Missouri State 48-0
Next: off (vs. Kansas State on Sept. 26)
4. Georgia
First game: at Arkansas on Sept. 26
5. Notre Dame (1-0)
This week: beat Duke 27-13
Next: vs. South Florida
6. LSU
First game: vs. Mississippi State on Sept. 26
7. Oklahoma State
First game: vs. Tulsa on Sept. 19
8. Florida
First game: at Mississippi on Sept. 26
9. Texas A&M
First game: vs. Vanderbilt on Sept. 26
10. Texas (1-0)
This week: beat UTEP 59-3
Next: off (at Texas Tech on Sept. 26)
11. North Carolina (1-0)
This week: beat Syracuse 31-6
Next: vs. Charlotte
12. Auburn
First game: vs. Kentucky on 9-26
13. Memphis (1-0)
So far: beat Arkansas State 37-24 on Sept. 5
Next: off (at UTSA on Sept. 25)
14. Virginia Tech
First game: vs. N.C. State on Sept. 26
15. Appalachian State (1-0)
This week: beat Charlotte 35-20
Next: at Marshall
16. Louisville (1-0)
This week: beat Western Kentucky 35-21
Next: vs. Miami
17. UCF
First game: at Georgia Tech on Sept. 19
18. Army (2-0)
So far: beat Middle Tennessee 42-0 on Sept. 5; beat Louisiana Monroe 37-7 on Sept. 12
Next: off (at Cincinnati on Sept. 26)
19. Louisiana (1-0)
This week: won at Iowa State 31-14
Next: at Georgia State
20. Miami (1-0)
This week: beat UAB 31-14
Next: at Louisville
21. Pittsburgh (1-0)
This week: beat Austin Peay 55-0
Next: vs. Syracuse
22. Tennessee
First game: at South Carolina on Sept. 26
23. Cincinnati
First game: vs. Austin Peay on Sept. 19
24. West Virginia (1-0)
This week: beat Eastern Kentucky 56-10
Next: off (at Oklahoma State on Sept. 26)
25. Marshall (1-0)
So far: beat Eastern Kentucky 59-0 on Sept. 5
Next: vs. Appalachian State
Dropped:
24. Iowa State (0-1)
Removed because they’re not playing:
Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon, Wisconsin, USC, Michigan, Minnesota
