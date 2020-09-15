My Take On Wake film review: ‘The King stay the King’

We’ll get to the film review of Clemson-Wake Forest. But first:

Have you ever noticed that everybody who posts on social media thinks their dog is the best dog and thought to yourself, if only for a second, “Well that’s nice but your dog can’t actually be *the best* dog because my dog is the best dog.”

Maybe that’s just me.

But it’s something that came to mind this week. Because I’ve certainly had that thought, that so-and-so’s dog can’t be the best because my big, fuzzy, lovable goofball King is the best dog.

I was wrong. King isn’t — wasn’t — the best dog. But he was the best dog for me. A perfect fit.

Five years ago I adopted a golden retriever with a lot of other stuff in him — it’s been suggested to me he’s got everything from chow to husky — and immediately bonded to him. The description from Triad Golden Retriever Rescue was, “will chase a tennis ball until he falls over,” and that was 100% true.

He was my guy and I was his — that didn’t stop Friday afternoon when I had to have King put to sleep.

I’m not sure if King was much of a Wake Forest fan. After all, most of the time I spent away from him was because of Wake Forest and for a dog who was attached to my hip when I was home, time away was #NotGoodDino. Then again, when I lived alone in Burlington, a diehard Wake Forest fan and friend, Liz Hill, took care of King when I had long days. She might have planted Deacons fandom in him before I even got the job here.

The only time I can honestly say I was frustrated with him was the first Thanksgiving we were together and King decided an apple cake my mom brought was on his menu for dinner. The only thing left was the plate.