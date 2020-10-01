N.C. State announces reduced revenue projection, cost-cutting in athletics department

RALEIGH – N.C. State is expecting athletics department revenue to fall short by $25 million to $35 million during 2020-21 and is implementing cost-cutting measures.

Among the measures, effective Oct. 24 through June 30, 2021, and announced in a post at GoPack.com by athletics director Boo Corrigan:

• Temporary salary reductions of 20 percent for coaches and staff members making $200,000 or more.

• Temporary salary reductions of 15 percent for coaches and staff members making $100,000 to $199,999.

• Furloughs totaling 19 days each for coaches and staff members who make less than $100,000.

State's athletics department, according to the U.S. Department of Education's Equity in Athletics database, reported revenue of $92.7 million in 2018-19 and expenses totaling $91.1 million.

"COVID-19 has continued to disrupt our Pack this fall as championships have been pushed to the spring, and football and fall sports seasons began without fans in the stands," Corrigan wrote.