NASCAR's 2021 Cup Series schedule being announced; here's what we know

There's something old: Historic tracks getting second dates again.

But there's quite a bit new: A race on dirt, races in new cities and more races on road courses.

The NASCAR Cup Series' 36-race schedule for 2021 is being announced today. Stay tuned for more updates, including the full schedule, throughout the afternoon.

Highlights

Greatest show on dirt

• Bristol Motor Speedway will host a race on dirt for the series' first time since Richard Petty won at the half-mile State Fairgrounds Speedway on Sept. 30, 1970.

On the road again ... and again

• The Circuit of the Americas, a 3.426-mile layout in Austin, Texas, that has hosted Formula 1, IndyCar and IMSA, will host a Cup Series race for the first time.

• So will Road America in Elkhart, Wis., on July Fourth weekend. Road America, with a 4.048-mile circuit, has been the site of an Xfinity race in every season since 2010.

• Indianapolis will shift from the famed 2.5-mile oval to its 2.439-mile road circuit, which the Xfinity Series used this year.