NASCAR's 2021 Cup Series schedule being announced; here's what we know

There's something old: Historic tracks getting second dates again.
But there's quite a bit new: A race on dirt, races in new cities and more races on road courses.
The NASCAR Cup Series' 36-race schedule for 2021 is being announced today. Stay tuned for more updates, including the full schedule, throughout the afternoon.
Highlights
Greatest show on dirt
• Bristol Motor Speedway will host a race on dirt for the series' first time since Richard Petty won at the half-mile State Fairgrounds Speedway on Sept. 30, 1970.
On the road again ... and again
• The Circuit of the Americas, a 3.426-mile layout in Austin, Texas, that has hosted Formula 1, IndyCar and IMSA, will host a Cup Series race for the first time.
• So will Road America in Elkhart, Wis., on July Fourth weekend. Road America, with a 4.048-mile circuit, has been the site of an Xfinity race in every season since 2010.
• Indianapolis will shift from the famed 2.5-mile oval to its 2.439-mile road circuit, which the Xfinity Series used this year.
• Sonoma, Watkins Glen and Charlotte's ROVAL will keep dates, meaning six road races in 2021.
Doubling back up
• Atlanta will have two dates for the first time since 2010.
• Darlington will have two events: Mother's Day and Labor Day weekends. Darlington hosted just one Cup race from 2005 to 2019.
One and done
• Michigan, Dover and Texas each lost one of their two Cup dates. But ...
Stars in Texas
• Texas Motor Speedway will pick up the annual all-star race, formerly held at Charlotte.
Off the list
• Chicagoland
• Kentucky
The schedule
March 14: Phoenix
March 21: Atlanta
March 28: Bristol (dirt)
May 9: Darlington
May 23: Circuit of the Americas (road)
July 4: Road America (road)
July 11: Atlanta
Aug. 15: Indianapolis (road)
Sept. 5: Darlington
Sept. 18: Bristol
Nov. 7: Phoenix
