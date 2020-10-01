 Skip to main content
NASCAR's 2021 Cup Series schedule being announced; here's what we know
nascar-photo

Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, has hosted multiple auto racing series and will add NASCAR Cup to its list in 2021.

 ERIC GAY, ASSOCIATED PRESS

There's something old: Historic tracks getting second dates again.

But there's quite a bit new: A race on dirt, races in new cities and more races on road courses.

The NASCAR Cup Series' 36-race schedule for 2021 is being announced today. Stay tuned for more updates, including the full schedule, throughout the afternoon.

Highlights

Greatest show on dirt

• Bristol Motor Speedway will host a race on dirt for the series' first time since Richard Petty won at the half-mile State Fairgrounds Speedway on Sept. 30, 1970.

On the road again ... and again

• The Circuit of the Americas, a 3.426-mile layout in Austin, Texas, that has hosted Formula 1, IndyCar and IMSA, will host a Cup Series race for the first time.

• So will Road America in Elkhart, Wis., on July Fourth weekend. Road America, with a 4.048-mile circuit, has been the site of an Xfinity race in every season since 2010.

• Indianapolis will shift from the famed 2.5-mile oval to its 2.439-mile road circuit, which the Xfinity Series used this year.

• Sonoma, Watkins Glen and Charlotte's ROVAL will keep dates, meaning six road races in 2021.

Doubling back up

• Atlanta will have two dates for the first time since 2010.

• Darlington will have two events: Mother's Day and Labor Day weekends. Darlington hosted just one Cup race from 2005 to 2019.

One and done

• Michigan, Dover and Texas each lost one of their two Cup dates. But ...

Stars in Texas

• Texas Motor Speedway will pick up the annual all-star race, formerly held at Charlotte.

Off the list

• Chicagoland

• Kentucky

The schedule

March 14: Phoenix

March 21: Atlanta

March 28: Bristol (dirt)

May 9: Darlington

May 23: Circuit of the Americas (road)

July 4: Road America (road)

July 11: Atlanta

Aug. 15: Indianapolis (road)

Sept. 5: Darlington

Sept. 18: Bristol

Nov. 7: Phoenix

