NC State’s revised 2020 football schedule, which was released by the ACC on Thursday, has the Wolfpack playing three of its first four games on the road, then five of its last seven games at home.
Dave Doeren will begin his eighth season at the helm of the program on the road at Virginia Tech on Sept. 12. The Wolfpack will play host to Wake Forest in its home opener on Sept. 19, then road games to Pitt and Virginia will follow a bye week.
The battle for the Triangle commences on Oct. 17 as Duke makes the short trek to Carter-Finley Stadium. The following week – Oct. 24 – the Pack will play UNC in Chapel Hill.
After a Halloween bye, Miami will come to Raleigh for a Nov. 6 Friday night tilt, then the Pack will play host to FSU on Nov. 14.
NC State’s non-conference game will be against previously-scheduled opponent Liberty on Nov. 21, followed by a Nov. 28 trip to Syracuse. The Pack will close out the regular season at home against Georgia Tech on Dec. 5.
Although no formal decisions have been made on capacity, Carter-Finley Stadium will operate at reduced levels for the 2020 season. Additional details will be available at a later time.
NC STATE 2020 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 12 at Virginia Tech Blacksburg, Va.
Sept. 19 Wake Forest Raleigh, N.C.
Sept. 26 Bye
Oct. 3 at Pittsburgh Pittsburgh, Pa.
Oct. 10 at Virginia Charlottesville, Va.
Oct. 17 Duke Raleigh, NC
Oct. 24 at North Carolina Chapel Hill, N.C.
Oct. 31 Bye
Nov. 6 (Fri.) Miami Raleigh, NC
Nov. 14 Florida State Raleigh, NC
Nov. 21 Liberty Raleigh, NC
Nov. 28 at Syracuse Syracuse, N.Y.
Dec. 5 Georgia Tech Raleigh, NC
